Gaps, opportunities, and what it means to trust or distrust our public institutions

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Trust is essential for public institutions, but in an increasingly polarised and fragmented online landscape, understanding what it means to trust or distrust these institutions has never been more important.

This RAND Europe webinar will introduce the ongoing ESRC-funded “Trust Unpacked” project, led by Dr. Hannah Behrendt and Dr. Richard Milne. The project is developing a novel AI-enabled approach to examine how and why we place trust in government and public institutions. Drawing on social media data and behavioural indicators, it will study how trust and distrust are expressed and enacted in online interactions across different public-sector settings.

The webinar will bring together experts in public trust, criminal justice and healthcare to discuss gaps in our understanding of institutional trust. It will also launch a follow-on series of sessions as the project develops.