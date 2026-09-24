Disconnection Among American Youth
Evidence on Its Duration and Impact on Well-Being
Expert InsightsPublished Sep 24, 2026
Periods of disconnection (not engaged in education, training, or work) are costly for young people and for society. Designing programs to serve the one in every three young adults aged 18 to 22 who experiences disconnection requires a better understanding of when and how disconnection occurs. This paper presents survey results of 349 young adults to inform such programs and show how disconnection relates to social interaction and mental health.
Evidence on Its Duration and Impact on Well-Being
Expert InsightsPublished Sep 24, 2026
One in three young Americans experiences disconnection after high school—and for many, it lasts at least six months.
After high school, many young people hit stretches of time when they’re not engaged in school, training, or work. These periods—called disconnection—are costly for young people and for society. But relatively little is known about how long disconnection typically lasts or how it shapes young people’s broader well-being.
RAND researchers used survey data from the American Youth Panel to trace patterns of disconnection among 18- to 22-year-olds, identify who is most likely to experience the longest spells, and examine how disconnection relates to social interaction and mental health.
Nearly one in four young adults reported disconnection lasting at least six months; about 11 percent reported spells of a year or more.
Nearly one in four disconnected young men reported that their mental health was “not good” every day of the prior month.
About two-thirds of young men experiencing disconnection reported no in-person time with friends in the prior week—a stark contrast to their peers who had never been disconnected.
For disconnected young men especially, the findings suggest that education and employment programs alone may miss critical needs around social isolation and well-being.
Funding for this effort was provided by gifts from RAND supporters and income from operations. The work was conducted in RAND Education, Employment, and Infrastructure.
This publication is part of the RAND expert insights series. The expert insights series presents perspectives on timely policy issues.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.