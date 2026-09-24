Periods of disconnection (not engaged in education, training, or work) are costly for young people and for society. Designing programs to serve the one in every three young adults aged 18 to 22 who experiences disconnection requires a better understanding of when and how disconnection occurs. This paper presents survey results of 349 young adults to inform such programs and show how disconnection relates to social interaction and mental health.

Evidence on Its Duration and Impact on Well-Being

Topline One in three young Americans experiences disconnection after high school—and for many, it lasts at least six months.

After high school, many young people hit stretches of time when they’re not engaged in school, training, or work. These periods—called disconnection—are costly for young people and for society. But relatively little is known about how long disconnection typically lasts or how it shapes young people’s broader well-being. RAND researchers used survey data from the American Youth Panel to trace patterns of disconnection among 18- to 22-year-olds, identify who is most likely to experience the longest spells, and examine how disconnection relates to social interaction and mental health.

Key Takeaways

Long spells of disconnection are common among American youth. Nearly one in four young adults reported disconnection lasting at least six months; about 11 percent reported spells of a year or more. Many disconnected young adults suffer mental distress. Nearly one in four disconnected young men reported that their mental health was “not good” every day of the prior month. Disconnected young men are often socially isolated. About two-thirds of young men experiencing disconnection reported no in-person time with friends in the prior week—a stark contrast to their peers who had never been disconnected. Youth programs should address social connection and mental health. For disconnected young men especially, the findings suggest that education and employment programs alone may miss critical needs around social isolation and well-being.

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Document Details Copyright: RAND Corporation

RAND Corporation Availability: Web-Only

Web-Only Year: 2026

2026 Pages: 16

16 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/PEA5238-1

https://doi.org/10.7249/PEA5238-1 Document Number: PE-A5238-1 Citation RAND Style Manual Wenger, Jennie W. and Stephanie Bonds, Disconnection Among American Youth: Evidence on Its Duration and Impact on Well-Being, RAND Corporation, PE-A5238-1, September 2026. As of October 17, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA5238-1.html Copy Text Chicago Manual of Style Wenger, Jennie W. and Stephanie Bonds, Disconnection Among American Youth: Evidence on Its Duration and Impact on Well-Being. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA5238-1.html. Copy Text BibTeX RIS