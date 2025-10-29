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Key Takeaways About 15 percent of young people in middle and high school (ages 11 to 18) become disconnected—that is, not engaging in school, training, or work—by ages 18 to 24.

Youth who eventually become disconnected are different from their connected peers across several dimensions at baseline: They are more likely to report symptoms of depression, use substances, engage in delinquent activities, and have weaker social support structures.

Suspension in school is a risk factor for later disconnection for males, even after accounting for other observed family and school characteristics.

Early pregnancy (before age 18) is a risk factor for disconnection for females, even after accounting for other observed family and school characteristics.

Young people who are neither in school nor working, often called disconnected youth or opportunity youth, face challenges that can lead to lower lifetime earnings, poorer health, and lower socioeconomic outcomes (Belfield, Levin, and Rosen, 2012; MaCurdy et al., 2006; Hair et al., 2009; Lewis, 2021). Disconnection also generates broader social costs through lost productivity and higher social spending. Effective policy solutions require a clear understanding of the factors that lead some youth to become disconnected.

Existing research points to a variety of potential factors that might influence disconnection in young adulthood, including family environment, mental health, educational attainment, and behavioral factors, among others (Cohen and Wills, 1985; Currie and Thomas, 2001; Furstenberg and Hughes, 1995; Heckman, Stixrud, and Urzua, 2006; Hanushek and Woessmann, 2008). However, data on these measures is limited and researchers are rarely able to follow young people prior to and across spells of disconnection.

In this paper, we use data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) to examine who disconnected youth are and what factors precede disconnection (Harris and Udry, 2022). Add Health is a representative sample of adolescents who were in grades 7 through 12 during the 1994–1995 school year and have been followed through 2018. Our sample of disconnected youth consists of individuals aged 18 to 24 who were not in school and not working at the time of the third wave of the Add Health survey (conducted between 2001 and 2002).⁠[1] Nearly all (99.7 percent) of our respondents were connected at baseline, given that the initial sampling was restricted to students in middle and high school.⁠[2]

Overall, our findings highlight both the complexity of the pathways leading to disconnection and the potential for early targeted interventions to alter these trajectories. This paper will be of interest to researchers, policymakers, and practitioners who are developing programs that reconnect youth with education, training, or employment.

Who Is Disconnected?

We first examine the demographic characteristics of those who are disconnected. Overall, 15 percent of youth in our sample are disconnected. Disconnected youth are more likely to be female and twice as likely as connected youth to be a parent (Table 1).⁠[3] This appears to be driven by women with children: 32 percent of women with children are disconnected compared with 12 percent of women without children. Men with children have slightly higher rates of disconnection than do men without children (18 percent versus 13 percent) but much lower than the rate for women with children.

Disconnected youth have lower levels of education than do connected youth (Table 1): They are three times as likely to not complete high school and 50 percent more likely to have only a high school degree. They are far less likely to have attended college. Similar to other observational studies, we find that disconnected youth are more likely than connected youth to be Black and less likely to be White. Being Hispanic, Native American, Asian or Pacific Islander, or another race or ethnicity does not predict disconnection in this sample. Rates of disconnection are similar among those who were born in the United States and those who were not.⁠[4]

Table 1. Means of Demographic Characteristics, by Disconnected Status Demographic Characteristic Connected Disconnected Difference Female 0.49 0.55 0.06* Parent 0.15 0.31 0.16*** Less than high school education 0.11 0.33 0.21*** Completed high school 0.29 0.46 0.16*** Some college education or more 0.60 0.22 –0.38*** Hispanic 0.11 0.12 0.01 White 0.77 0.63 –0.14*** Black 0.14 0.28 0.14*** Native American 0.04 0.04 0.01 Asian or Pacific Islander 0.04 0.03 –0.01 Other race 0.06 0.06 0.00 Born in the United States 0.93 0.95 0.02 SOURCE: Features data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) (Harris and Udry, 2022), a representative sample of adolescents who were in grades 7 to 12 during the 1994–1995 school year, and have been followed through 2018. NOTE: We use individual (person) weights to create statistics that are representative of the U.S. population. Asterisks denote statistically significant differences at the 10 percent (*), 5 percent (**), and 1 percent (***) levels, respectively.

What Early-Life Factors Precede Disconnection?

Beyond examining who is disconnected, we also use the panel nature of the data to examine early-life characteristics that precede—and might explain—disconnection.⁠[5] Using the baseline wave that surveyed respondents when they were in school (ages 11 through 18), we construct baseline measures of explanatory variables that are thought to influence disconnection later in life (Table 2).⁠[6]

Table 2. Variable Descriptions Domain Variables Home environment Parental education and household income Academic performance and engagement English language arts (ELA) and math test scores and a binary indicator for suspension at baseline Mental health Composite measure of mental health using the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression (CES-D) scale Substance use Indicators of substance initiation, including alcohol, cigarette, and drug use Delinquency Index of delinquency, based on a set of survey measures Social support Index of perceived social support from peers, family, and teachers, based on a set of survey measures SOURCE: Features information from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) (Harris and Udry, 2022).

Home Environment

The data reveal several patterns (Figure 1). First, household and parental factors appear to be important for disconnection, consistent with the literature on parental factors and child socioeconomic outcomes (for examples of reviews, see Haveman and Wolfe, 1995; Duncan and Murnane, 2011). Students from below the top quartile of income and parental education are nearly twice as likely to be disconnected in young adulthood. Finally, females who had ever been pregnant at baseline (by ages 11 through 18) are significantly more likely to be disconnected later in life.

Figure 1. Early-Life Correlates of Disconnection Category Connected Connected Confidence interval Disconnected Disconnected Confidence Interval Female 0.49 (0.48–0.51) 0.55 (0.51–0.58) HH income (Top Quartile) 0.29 (0.27–0.3) 0.16 (0.12–0.19) Parent Edu (Top Quartile) 0.36 (0.35–0.38) 0.19 (0.16–0.22) Ever pregnant 0.14 (0.11–0.17) 0.32 (0.25–0.38) ELA Score (Top Quartile) 0.31 (0.3–0.33) 0.19 (0.16–0.22) Math Score (Top Quartile) 0.29 (0.27–0.3) 0.18 (0.15–0.21) Ever suspended 0.23 (0.22–0.25) 0.42 (0.39–0.46) Depression 0.23 (0.22–0.24) 0.32 (0.28–0.35) Substance Use: Alcohol 0.54 (0.52–0.55) 0.55 (0.51–0.59) Substance Use: Cigarettes 0.55 (0.53–0.57) 0.61 (0.57–0.64) Substance Use: Drugs 0.11 (0.1–0.11) 0.13 (0.12–0.15) Delinquency -0.04 (-0.07–-0.01) 0.11 (0.03–0.19) Social support 0.06 (0.03–0.09) -0.07 (-0.15–0.01) SOURCE: Features data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) (Harris and Udry, 2022), a representative sample of adolescents who were in grades 7 to 12 during the 1994–1995 school year, and have been followed through 2018. NOTE: "Ever pregnant" is the sample of females only. The bars show the mean of each outcome; diagonal lines show the 95-percent confidence intervals (CI) of each mean. We use individual (person) weights to create statistics that are representative of the U.S. population.

School: Academic Performance and Engagement

Students scoring within the top quartile in math and ELA test scores are less likely to become disconnected. This is consistent with a large body of research that suggests that academic performance predicts future labor market success (see Currie and Thomas, 2001; Heckman, Stixrud, and Urzua, 2006; Hanushek and Woessmann, 2008; among others). An indicator for whether a student was ever suspended at baseline ("ever suspended") is significantly correlated with disconnection. This could reflect both behavioral issues and disengagement with school.

Mental Health

Disconnection is correlated with a higher likelihood of being clinically depressed at baseline, as measured by the CES-D scale (Radloff, 1977).⁠[7] This result masks substantial heterogeneity by gender. Young women who report symptoms of depression are significantly more likely to become disconnected. There are no significant differences in depression rates between disconnected versus connected males. As alternative indicators for mental health, we also examine self-reported suicidal ideation and suicide attempts. Both indicators are also higher for disconnected youth overall. Disconnected females have significantly higher suicidal ideation than connected females; disconnected males have higher (although not significantly different) suicide attempts than connected males. These results suggest that disconnected youth are more likely to have faced mental health challenges of some kind during high school.

Behavioral Risk Factors: Substance Use and Delinquency

A body of research links child conduct problems and substance use to poorer adult outcomes across education, employment, and health (Balsa, Giuliano, and French, 2011; Farrington, 2005; Fergusson, Horwood, and Ridder, 2005). We use a series of variables on substance use during high school (including alcohol, cigarettes, and illegal drugs) to examine how substance initiation correlates with disconnection. We also use a set of survey questions on delinquency to create an index for child conduct issues.⁠[8] This includes self-reported answers to questions asking whether the child has painted graffiti, damaged property, lied to parents or guardians about activities, stolen items, taken part in violence, or sold drugs at baseline. Disconnected youth have significantly higher reported cigarette and drug use during high school (the time of the baseline survey) than connected youth. Disconnected youth are 10 percent more likely to have ever smoked cigarettes during high school and nearly 20 percent more likely to have ever used drugs.⁠[9] There is no significant difference in alcohol use between the two groups. This pattern of results is similar across gender. Disconnected youth score significantly higher on the baseline delinquency index, suggesting that behavioral and conduct issues might be an important risk factor for disconnection. This is consistent with the higher likelihood of suspension discussed above.

Social Support

Finally, social support, whether from family, peers, or community, might be one mitigating factor that helps individuals navigate challenges during adolescence and ultimately reduce the risk of disconnection. Strong social ties have been linked to better adult outcomes, including educational attainment, labor market attachment, and psychological well-being (Cohen and Wills, 1985; Furstenberg and Hughes, 1995; Crosnoe and Elder, 2004). We constructed a social support index from a module measuring respondents' reported feelings of being supported and understood by parents, teachers, and friends. Consistent with the literature, higher social support during high school is correlated with a reduction in disconnection in early adulthood.

Suspension for Males and Early Pregnancy for Females Strongly Correlate with Disconnected Status, All Else Being Equal

Our results so far have examined differences in means across disconnected and connected populations. However, these relationships might be picking up spurious correlation with other factors. As our final analysis, we use multivariate regression analysis to examine all factors together, both overall and separately by gender (Figure 2).⁠[10] This allows us to examine the relationship between each variable and disconnection, holding constant the influence of other factors. "Ever pregnant" and "ever suspended" remain highly positively correlated with disconnection. Examining the data separately by gender, "ever suspended" is only a significant correlate for males.⁠[11] "Ever pregnant" at baseline is, by definition, only a significant correlate for females.

Suspension and early pregnancy might be mediating factors through which the other covariates affect disconnection. We examine correlates of suspension for males and correlates of early pregnancy for females.⁠[12] For males, substance use (drugs and, to some extent, alcohol), high scores on the delinquency index, and being Black are positively correlated with suspension. Higher parental education, household income, ELA scores, and math scores are negatively correlated with suspension. These results are consistent with literature that suggests that school discipline, particularly suspension, is disproportionately applied to males and Black students (Okonofua and Eberhardt, 2015; Skiba et al., 2011). These practices are linked to worse academic and longer-term outcomes (Bacher-Hicks, Billings, and Deming, 2024; Perry and Morris, 2014). Alternative methods, such a restorative justice, have been shown to reduce suspensions, but they may need to be paired with academic supports to sustain achievement (Augustine et al., 2018; Gregory et al., 2016). Such measures may (or may not) serve to reduce eventual disconnection. For females, substance use (drugs), depression, and being Black are correlated with early pregnancy. These are purely correlational, but might shed light on risk factors that precede both early pregnancy and suspension and later disconnection.

Figure 2. Correlates of Disconnection, Regression-Adjusted Probability of disconnection (with 95% CI) 95% confidence intervals in brackets Female = 0.0465 [-0.00783t to 0.101]

Household Income (Upper Quartile) = -0.0199 [-0.0625 to 0.0228]

Parent Education (Upper Quartile) = -0.0422 [-0.0902 to 0.00581]

Parent Married = -0.00722 [-0.0853 to 0.0708]

Ever Pregnant = 0.231 (p<0.01) [0.0862 to 0.375]

ELA Score (Upper Quartile) = -0.0271 [0.0821 to 0.0279]

Math Score (Upper Quartile) = -0.00765 [-0.0560 to 0.0407]

Ever Suspended = 0.114 (p<0.001) [0.0655 to 0.163]

Depression (CES-D) = -0.0110 [-0.0673 to 0.0453]

Substance Use: Alcohol = -0.0388 [-0.0888 to 0.0112]

Substance Use: Cigarettes = -0.0155 [-0.0718 to 0.0408]

Substance Use: Drugs = 0.0762 [-0.0492 to 0.202]

Delinquency Index = -0.0154 [-0.0435 to 0.0128]

Social Support Index = -0.0244 (p<0.05) [-0.0434 to -0.00547]

Hispanic = -0.0213 [-0.103 to 0.0608]

Black = 0.0805 [-0.0230 to 0.184]

Native American = -0.0388 [-0.142 to 0.0642]

Asian/Pacific Islander = 0.00660 [-0.0800 to 0.0932]

Other race = 0.0180 [-0.125 to 0.161]

Born in the United States = 0.0244 [-0.0869 to 0.136]

Constant = 0.127 (p<0.05) [0.00295 to 0.250]

Observations = 1598 SOURCE: Features data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) (Harris and Udry, 2022), a representative sample of adolescents who were in grades 7 to 12 during the 1994–1995 school year, and have been followed through 2018. NOTE: This figure plots the coefficients from a linear regression of disconnection on the set of covariates. "White" is the excluded racial category. "Ever pregnant" is coded as 0 if the respondent was male. The upper and lower bounds show the 95-percent CI for each covariate. We use individual (person) weights to create statistics that are representative of the U.S. population.

The Path Forward

We provide preliminary evidence on the predictive factors that are associated with disconnection, including some of the first analyses using Add Health data to explore these relationships. Even in the years before disconnection emerges, youth who eventually become disconnected are different from their connected peers across several dimensions. They are more likely to report symptoms of depression, experience an early pregnancy, use substances, engage in delinquent activities, have weaker social support structures, and be suspended from school. Early pregnancy and school suspension, in particular, may serve as pathways through which other risk factors translate into later disconnection.

These estimates are descriptive rather than causal, and unobserved factors correlated with our explanatory variables may drive both early-life risks and eventual disconnection. However, this analysis highlights a set of risk factors that are likely to shape longer-run outcomes and provides a foundation for future research.

This work points to several implications for policymakers. First, early identification and prevention of risk factors associated with disconnection is critical. Eventual disconnection is correlated with academic performance, school suspension, early pregnancy, and substance use; this suggests that risks emerge early on. Preventative policies that reduce these risk factors and improve academic performance may reduce the likelihood of later disconnection.

Second, the links between suspension and disconnection suggest that restorative justice programs may not only be effective in reducing suspensions but also in reducing later disconnections. Restorative approaches emphasize repairing harm, relationship-building, and prevention, rather than excluding children from school. Evidence shows that restorative justice practices are effective in reducing suspension rates (Augustine et al., 2018; Gregory et al., 2016). This in turn may reduce the likelihood of youth disconnection by keeping students engaged in school.

Finally, evidence gaps remain. Evaluations of programmatic and policy interventions targeting these explanatory variables might help clarify mechanisms that lead to disconnection. For instance, evaluations of school-based programs that reduce suspensions or evaluations of interventions that delay early pregnancy could shed light on whether addressing these risk factors reduces disconnection. Importantly, future research should explicitly consider disconnection itself as a key outcome, assessing not only whether interventions affect intermediate risk factors but also whether they ultimately reduce the likelihood of youth becoming disconnected.

Appendix. Additional Figures

This appendix presents results from supplementary analyses referenced in the paper. Figure A.1 shows correlates of disconnection disaggregated by gender, Figure A.2 shows correlates of "ever suspended" among males, and Figure A.3 shows correlates of "ever pregnant" among females. Figure A.1. Correlates of Disconnection: Male Versus Female, Regression-Adjusted Probability of disconnection (with 95% CI) 95% confidence intervals in brackets Household Income (Upper Quartile) Male = -0.0317 [-0.0763 to 0.0129]

Female = 0.021 [-0.112 to 0.154] Parent Education (Upper Quartile) Male = -0.0371 [-0.0849 to 0.0108]

Female = -0.0476 [-0.164 to 0.0684] ELA Score (Upper Quartile) Male = -0.00632 [-0.0672 to 0.0545]

Female = -0.0772 [-0.167 to 0.0128] Math Score (Upper Quartile) Male = -0.0169 [-0.0744 to 0.0406]

Female = 0.00071 [-0.0980 to 0.0994] Ever Suspended Male = 0.110 (p<0.001) [0.0531 to 0.167]

Female = 0.107 [-0.0288 to 0.242] Depression (CES-D) Male = -0.0524 [-0.124 to 0.0190]

Female = 0.0743 [-0.00944 to 0.158] Substance Use: Alcohol Male = -0.0461 [-0.104 to 0.0119]

Female = -0.0695 [-0.184 to 0.0454] Substance Use: Cigarettes Male = 0.00379 [-0.0513 to 0.0589]

Female = -0.106 [-0.253 to 0.0410] Substance Use: Drugs Male = 0.118 [-0.0281 to 0.265]

Female = 0.0422 [-0.192 to 0.276] Delinquency Index Male = -0.00701 [-0.0366 to 0.0226]

Female = -0.0558 [-0.114 to 0.00225] Social Support Index Male = -0.0352 (p<0.01) [-0.0581 to -0.0123]

Female = 0.00696 [-0.0341 to 0.0481] Hispanic Male = -0.0339 [-0.109 to 0.0413]

Female = 0.0412 [-0.204 to 0.287] Black Male = 0.109 [-0.00726 to 0.226]

Female = -0.0293 [-0.157 to 0.0984] Native American Male = -0.0809 [-0.173 to 0.0115]

Female = 0.0992 [-0.218 to 0.417] Asian/Pacific Islander Male = -0.0228 [-0.102 to 0.0560]

Female = 0.164 [-0.121 to 0.449] Other race Male = 0.0609 [-0.0742 to 0.196]

Female = -0.151 [-0.502 to 0.200] Born in the United States Male = 0.0173 [-0.0902 to 0.125]

Female = -0.00718 [-0.331 to 0.317] Ever Pregnant Female = 0.216 (p<0.01) [0.0624 to 0.369] Constant Male = 0.127 (p<0.05) [0.0127 to 0.240]

Female = 0.306 [-0.0407 to 0.653] Observations Male = 1187

Female = 414 SOURCE: Features data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) (Harris and Udry, 2022), a representative sample of adolescents who were in grades 7 to 12 during the 1994–1995 school year, and have been followed through 2018. NOTE: This figure plots the coefficients from a linear regression of disconnection on the set of covariates conducted separately for males and females. "White" is the excluded racial category. The upper and lower bounds show the 95-percent CIs for each covariate. We use individual (person) weights to create statistics that are representative of the U.S. population. Figure A.2. Correlates of Ever Suspended for Males Probability of suspension: Males (with 95% CI) 95% confidence intervals in brackets Household Income (Upper Quartile) = -0.0457 (p<0.05) [-0.0829 to -0.00845]

Parent Education (Upper Quartile) = -0.123 (p<0.001) [-0.158 to -0.0885]

ELA Score (Upper Quartile) = -0.112 (p<0.001) [-0.150 to -0.0748]

Math Score (Upper Quartile) = -0.0574 (p<0.001) [-0.0906 to -0.0242]

Depression (CES-D) = 0.00733 [-0.0391 to 0.0538]

Substance Use: Alcohol = 0.0424 (p<0.05) [0.00159 to 0.0832]

Substance Use: Cigarettes = 0.0143 [-0.0257 to 0.0543]

Substance Use: Drugs = 0.190 (p<0.01) [0.0730 to 0.306]

Delinquency Index = 0.111 (p<0.001) [0.0841 to 0.138]

Social Support Index = 0.00533 [-0.0140 to 0.0247]

Hispanic = 0.00800 [-0.0761 to 0.0921]

Black = 0.235 (p<0.001) [0.170 to 0.300]

Native American = 0.0614 [-0.0435 to 0.166]

Asian/Pacific Islander = 0.0617 [-0.0290 to 0.152]

Other race = 0.0202 [-0.0872 to 0.128]

Born in the United States = -0.0873 (p<0.05) [-0.163 to -0.0114]

Constant = 0.356 (p<0.001) [0.262 to 0.450]

Observations = 2545 SOURCE: Features data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) (Harris and Udry, 2022), a representative sample of adolescents who were in grades 7 to 12 during the 1994–1995 school year and have been followed through 2018. NOTE: This figure plots the coefficients from a linear regression of suspension on the set of covariates conducted separately for males. "White" is the excluded racial category. The upper and lower bounds show the 95-percent CIs for each covariate. We use individual (person) weights to create statistics that are representative of the U.S. population. Figure A.3. Correlates of Early Pregnancy for Females Probability of early pregnancy: Females (with 95% CI) 95% confidence intervals in brackets Household Income (Upper Quartile) = 0.00262 [-0.0195 to 0.0247]

Parent Education (Upper Quartile) = -0.0114 [-0.0280 to 0.00521]

ELA Score (Upper Quartile) = 0.00915 [-0.0144 to 0.0327]

Math Score (Upper Quartile) = -0.00921 [-0.0287 to 0.0103]

Depression (CES-D) = 0.0538 (p<0.001) [0.0274 to 0.0802]

Substance Use: Alcohol = -0.00216 [-0.0270 to 0.0227]

Substance Use: Cigarettes = 0.00576 [-0.0135 to 0.0251]

Substance Use: Drugs = 0.0908 (p<0.01) [0.0286 to 0.153]

Delinquency Index = -0.00895 [-0.0197 to 0.00177]

Social Support Index = 0.00241 [-0.00443 to 0.00924]

Hispanic = 0.0238 [-0.0282 to 0.0758]

Black = 0.0371 (p<0.05) [0.00276 to 0.0715]

Native American = -0.0238 [-0.0518 to 0.00415]

Asian/Pacific Islander = 0.0262 [-0.0150 to 0.0674]

Other race = -0.0277 [-0.0801 to 0.0247]

Born in the United States = -0.000757 [-0.0409 to 0.0394]

Constant = 0.00562 [-0.0416 to 0.0528]

Observations = 1603 SOURCE: Features data from the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health (Add Health) (Harris and Udry, 2022), a representative sample of adolescents who were in grades 7 to 12 during the 1994–1995 school year and have been followed through 2018. NOTE: This figure plots the coefficients from a linear regression of early pregnancy on the set of covariates conducted separately for females. "White" is the excluded racial category. The upper and lower bounds show the 95-percent CIs for each covariate. We use individual (person) weights to create statistics that are representative of the U.S. population.

Acknowledgments

We are grateful for the contributions and support of our colleagues Andrew Hoehn, Heather Schwartz, and Jennifer Kondo. We thank Ben Master and Christine Mulhern for their careful reviews. We are grateful to Monette Velasco, Libby Sweeney, Stephanie Lonsinger, and Mirka Vuollo for their assistance with editing and the publication process.

Notes

References

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Document Details Copyright: RAND Corporation

RAND Corporation Availability: Web-Only

Web-Only Year: 2025

2025 DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/PEA4207-2

https://doi.org/10.7249/PEA4207-2 Document Number: PE-A4207-2 Citation RAND Style Manual Bonds, Stephanie and Jennie W. Wenger, What Predicts Disconnection Among American Youth? RAND Corporation, PE-A4207-2, October 2025. As of June 12, 2026: https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA4207-2.html Copy Text Chicago Manual of Style Bonds, Stephanie and Jennie W. Wenger, What Predicts Disconnection Among American Youth? Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2025. https://www.rand.org/pubs/perspectives/PEA4207-2.html. Copy Text BibTeX RIS