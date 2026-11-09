Pandemic Financial Assistance and Household Wellbeing

To address economic hardship caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the U.S. government substantially increased financial assistance for low-income households and households with children. The author examines the impacts of expansions of three policies in 2020 and 2021: the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Emergency Allotments (EA), Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfers (P-EBT), and advanced child tax credit (CTC) payments.

The author constructed a continuous measure of financial assistance received by households between 2019 and 2021 from SNAP EA, P-EBT, and advanced CTC payments and explored how financial assistance varied over time across states and different types of households. The author estimated the combined effect of assistance from the three programs on annual measures of food insecurity and financial well-being and found that every $1,000 of increased financial assistance reduced a household’s likelihood of experiencing food insecurity by about 1 percentage point on an average of about 21 percent. The impact of additional assistance was slightly larger for low-income households.

The author used additional panel regressions with the Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking and cross-sectional analysis with the National Financial Capability Survey and found that SNAP EA increased financial well-being scores among SNAP households. An additional $1,000 of assistance improved the likelihood that households reported doing at least OK financially by 1.8 percentage points on a prepandemic baseline of 65 percent. These findings can provide suggestive evidence about where targeting additional financial assistance may be most useful in improving food security and financial well-being.