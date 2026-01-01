Healing Moral Injury Among Veterans

Jason Nieuwsma is a clinical psychologist who serves as acting director for VA Integrative Mental Health and who holds faculty positions in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina and in the Divinity School at Vanderbilt University. His work focuses on increasing the availability and relevance of evidence-based psychosocial approaches across various contexts, with expertise in the areas of health psychology, dissemination and implementation science, and spirituality and health.

Dr. Nieuwsma has helped to lead multiple nationwide projects aimed at more effectively integrating chaplaincy and mental health care services. He has authored numerous journal articles and book chapters, has been a journal editor and guest editor of multiple special issues, and has co-authored ACT for Clergy and Pastoral Counselors and Addressing Moral Injury in Clinical Practice. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming and completed his clinical internship and postdoctoral work at the Durham VA and Duke Medical Center in North Carolina.