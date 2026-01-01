Healing Moral Injury Among Veterans
RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute
Nov 19, 2026
4:00 – 5:00 p.m. ET Online
Details on attending the event will be sent to registered attendees.
Join the RAND Epstein Family Veterans Policy Research Institute for a conversation about moral injury and how organizations are working with veterans experiencing it. This webinar brings together researchers and experts to discuss what organizations are doing and what their efforts mean for policy, practice, and the broader veteran-support landscape.
Presenter
Eunice C. Wong
Senior Behavioral Scientist, RAND
Eunice C. Wong is a senior behavioral scientist at RAND. Her research focuses on behavioral health and treatment access in community and military settings. Much of her work centers on trauma-exposed populations and underserved communities. She was lead author of the report Healing Moral Injury Among Veterans, A Landscape Analysis of Community Organizations Providing Faith-Based Support.
Wong earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Moderator
Kayla Williams
Adjunct Senior Policy Researcher, RAND
Kayla Williams is an adjunct senior policy researcher at RAND, focusing on policy support for veterans and service members. Williams previously served as assistant secretary of Public and Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She served on the Department of Labor Advisory Committee on Veterans’ Employment, Training, and Employer Outreach and on the VA Advisory Committee on Women Veterans.
Williams was an Arabic linguist in the U.S. Army and wrote two memoirs about her experiences during and after her deployment to Iraq. She has an M.A. in international affairs from American University.
Panelists
Jason Nieuwsma
Clinical Psychologist; Acting Director, VA Integrative Mental Health
Jason Nieuwsma is a clinical psychologist who serves as acting director for VA Integrative Mental Health and who holds faculty positions in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of North Carolina and in the Divinity School at Vanderbilt University. His work focuses on increasing the availability and relevance of evidence-based psychosocial approaches across various contexts, with expertise in the areas of health psychology, dissemination and implementation science, and spirituality and health.
Dr. Nieuwsma has helped to lead multiple nationwide projects aimed at more effectively integrating chaplaincy and mental health care services. He has authored numerous journal articles and book chapters, has been a journal editor and guest editor of multiple special issues, and has co-authored ACT for Clergy and Pastoral Counselors and Addressing Moral Injury in Clinical Practice. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming and completed his clinical internship and postdoctoral work at the Durham VA and Duke Medical Center in North Carolina.
Nancy Sherman
Distinguished University Professor and Professor of Philosophy, Georgetown University
Nancy Sherman is distinguished university professor and professor of philosophy at Georgetown University. She has an affiliate appointment with Georgetown Law’s Center on National Security and the Law and the Georgetown Kennedy Institute of Ethics.
Her most recent book is Feed the Soul: Lessons from Aristotle on Living Well. Other books include Stoic Wisdom: Ancient Lessons on Modern Resilience; Afterwar: Healing the Moral Wounds of our Soldiers; The Untold War: Inside the Hearts, Minds, and Souls of our Soldiers (New York Times Editors’ Pick); Making a Necessity of Virtue: Aristotle and Kant on Virtue; and The Fabric of Character: Aristotle’s Theory of Virtue. She is the editor of Critical Essays on the Classics: Aristotle's Ethics, and has written over 60 articles on ethics, ancient ethics, military ethics, the history of moral philosophy, the emotions, moral psychology, and psychoanalysis.
Sherman served for three years as the inaugural distinguished chair in ethics at the U.S. Naval Academy, where she helped establish its ethics program. She holds a Ph.D. from Harvard University in ancient philosophy.
Jeremy Stalnecker
CEO, Mighty Oaks Foundation
Jeremy Stalnecker is the CEO of the Mighty Oaks Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to serving the military and first responder communities. As a former Marine Corps Infantry Officer who served in the opening days of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Stalnecker understands the weight of leadership and the cost of service.
Following his military service, Stalnecker served as a pastor for many years, blending leadership principles with profound biblical truths. His unique perspective allows him to speak into the lives of those navigating high-pressure environments, trauma, and spiritual warfare.
He has dedicated his life to helping others find hope and purpose through the Gospel, teaching that resilience isn’t just about “toughing it out”—it’s about a foundation that cannot be shaken.
Contact
Contact VeteransInstitute@rand.org with questions about the event.
Healing Moral Injury Among Veterans
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