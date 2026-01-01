Contact the Development Team
Let's work together to help make individuals and communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous. Our experienced and dedicated Development team can help you find meaningful ways to contribute: (800) 757-4618 or giving@rand.org.
Hannah Allison
Development Coordinatorhallison@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6026
Sergio Araujo
Development Coordinatorsaraujo@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6054
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Scott Booher
Manager of Development Operationssbooher@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6018
Rachel Chapman
Associate Director of Donor Eventsrchapman@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6215
Will Courtney
Executive Director of Development, Strategic Initiativeswcourt@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6340
Erica Davis
Senior Director of Donor Relationsedavis@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6825
Andrea Ellsworth
Senior Director of Annual Givingalennox@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6901
Janet Hiroshima
Executive Director, Developmentjaneth@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 7970
Kayla Howard
Associate Director of Development Operations, Foundation Relationskhoward@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 8677
Miranda Johnson
Development Coordinatormejohnson@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6024
Jennifer Kondo
Senior Executive Director, Foundation Relationsjkondo@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6459
Christine Lanoie-Newman
Vice President, Development, and Chief Development Officerclanoien@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6243
Shana Laurienzo
Director of Prospect Research, Foundation Relationsslaurienzo@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6455
Ansley Orona
Senior Executive Director, Operationsaorona@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6447
Lisa Shapiro
Senior Director of Foundation Relationslshapiro@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6404
Danielle Smith
Executive Administrative Assistantdsmith2@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 7908
Charley Tauer
Senior Director of Development, East Coastctauer@rand.org
(703) 413-1100, ext. 5172
George Touma
Executive Director, Developmentgtouma@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6434
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Rabecca Venturelli
Director of Prospect Management and Researchrventurelli@rand.org
(310) 393-0411, ext. 6414