Contact the Development Team

Let's work together to help make individuals and communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous. Our experienced and dedicated Development team can help you find meaningful ways to contribute: (800) 757-4618 or giving@rand.org.

  • Hannah Allison

    Hannah Allison

    Development Coordinator

    hallison@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6026
  • Sergio Araujo

    Sergio Araujo

    Development Coordinator

    saraujo@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6054
  • SB

    Scott Booher

    Manager of Development Operations

    sbooher@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6018
  • Rachel Chapman, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

    Rachel Chapman

    Associate Director of Donor Events

    rchapman@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6215
  • Will Courtney

    Will Courtney

    Executive Director of Development, Strategic Initiatives

    wcourt@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6340
  • Erica Davis, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

    Erica Davis

    Senior Director of Donor Relations

    edavis@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6825
  • Andrea Ellsworth, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

    Andrea Ellsworth

    Senior Director of Annual Giving

    alennox@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6901
  • janet hiroshima

    Janet Hiroshima

    Executive Director, Development

    janeth@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 7970
  • Kayla Howard

    Kayla Howard

    Associate Director of Development Operations, Foundation Relations

    khoward@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 8677
  • Miranda Johnson

    Miranda Johnson

    Development Coordinator

    mejohnson@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6024
  • Jennifer Kondo, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

    Jennifer Kondo

    Senior Executive Director, Foundation Relations

    jkondo@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6459
  • Christine Lanoie-Newman

    Christine Lanoie-Newman

    Vice President, Development, and Chief Development Officer

    clanoien@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6243
  • Shana Laurienzo

    Shana Laurienzo

    Director of Prospect Research, Foundation Relations

    slaurienzo@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6455
  • Ansley Orona, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

    Ansley Orona

    Senior Executive Director, Operations

    aorona@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6447
  • Lisa Shapiro, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

    Lisa Shapiro

    Senior Director of Foundation Relations

    lshapiro@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6404
  • Danielle Smith, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

    Danielle Smith

    Executive Administrative Assistant

    dsmith2@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 7908
  • Charley Tauer, photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

    Charley Tauer

    Senior Director of Development, East Coast

    ctauer@rand.org
    (703) 413-1100, ext. 5172
  • George Touma

    George Touma

    Executive Director, Development

    gtouma@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6434
  • RV

    Rabecca Venturelli

    Director of Prospect Management and Research

    rventurelli@rand.org
    (310) 393-0411, ext. 6414