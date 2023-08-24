Overview
Janet Hiroshima is the executive director of development for Pardee RAND Graduate School. She has more than ten years of experience in fundraising and donor development for nonprofit and higher education institutions. Prior to RAND, she worked for UCLA Samueli Engineering raising support for the school and leading annual giving and stewardship efforts and most recently served as director of development at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation.
Hiroshima received her B.A. in human development with a certificate in gerontology from California State University, Long Beach and her masters in public administration with a non-profit management certificate from California State University, Northridge.