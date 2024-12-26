Giving in Action

There are many ways to make a difference at RAND. From supporting our people, programs, and projects to funding centers and chairs, your contributions are helping RAND take action. Your investment in RAND supports the innovative research needed to have a positive impact on communities throughout the world.

Giving Profiles

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Philanthropically Supported Research Centers

Contributions from donors and grantors are helping RAND expand research to solve both new and enduring challenges, including through centers and institutes that were launched with philanthropic support.

Distinguished Chairs

Distinguished chairs represent an investment in RAND's people. By establishing a distinguished chair, you can assist RAND in recognizing researchers for distinction and excellence in a field of study.

RAND Leadership and Advisory Boards

RAND trustees and advisors support the organization and enrich our research initiatives by adding their diverse experiences, perspectives, and knowledge to our efforts to improve public policy.