Giving in Action

RAND Names Distinguished Tang Chair in China Research
A $5 million gift from longtime RAND supporter Michael Tang helped launch the RAND China Research Center and support center leadership, including a distinguished chair position.
Dec 26, 2024
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AI, Workers, and the Economy
American Social Policy
Diplomacy and Security
Diplomacy and Security
Education Policy
Greenwald Family Chair in Gun Policy
Health Care Payment Policy
Hu Chair in Taiwan Policy Studies
Human Potential
Israel Policy
Korea Policy
Michael D. Rich Chair for Countering Truth Decay
Paul O'Neill Alcoa Chair in Policy Analysis
Russia and Eurasia Policy
Statistics
Strategy and Diplomacy
Strategy and Global Risks
Tang Chair in China Policy Studies
Tang Chair in China Research
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