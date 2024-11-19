The RAND Center for Analysis of U.S. Grand Strategy draws on research and expertise from across RAND to examine America's broad approach to engaging the world.

There is active debate about the future of U.S. grand strategy. In basic terms, the question is whether the United States should continue to "lean forward" or chart a new course by "pulling back."

Both the academic literature and the policy community have raised important issues about each approach. But there are significant analytical gaps that prevent people from fully understanding which path the United States should choose.

The center's aim is to focus on specific analytical gaps and advance the discussion by

adjudicating competing claims about grand strategy by assessing the evidence

exploring new approaches to grand strategy—and developing the policy implications that flow from them.

By pursuing these goals, the center helps policymakers and the public better understand the choices facing the United States on the global stage.

Featured Work

Publications

What Is Grand Strategy?

A grand strategy describes a nation's most important and enduring interests and its theory for how it will defend or advance them, given domestic and international constraints.

We debate grand strategy when we ask big-picture questions:

Which countries are America's allies and adversaries?

How should Washington manage its relationships with these countries?

In what situations should the United States use force?

Which regions should Washington prioritize?

What should the U.S. forward presence look like?

U.S. grand strategy is not necessarily captured in a single document, but the National Security Strategy and National Defense Strategy documents are good starting points for understanding this concept.

Center Publications

Examining Alternative Approaches to U.S. Grand Strategy

Evaluating Competing Claims in the Debate about U.S. Grand Strategy

Funding

Initial funding for the center was provided by a seed grant from the Stand Together Trust. Ongoing funding comes from RAND supporters, and from foundations and philanthropists.

To support the center's mission to help improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis, please contact our Development team at (310) 393-0411, ext. 6901 or at giving@rand.org.