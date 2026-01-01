International Chairs
Global and Emerging Risks houses RAND's international chairs for select countries to conduct regionally focused research.
- Distinguished Chair, Tang Chair in China Research, held by Jude Blanchette
- The Tang Chair in China Research leads the RAND China Research Center, which works to expand RAND's existing work on China with a specific focus on building up expertise on China's internal politics and decisionmaking; domestic issues including social, economic, demographic, and environmental challenges; and other nonmilitary aspects of competition such as diplomatic relations and science and technology investments.
- Distinguished Chair, Tang Chair in China Policy Studies, held by Jennifer Bouey
- The Tang Chair in China Policy Studies undertakes research on the critical factors that will influence China's future, particularly in education and health.
- Taiwan Policy Initiative, Vacant
- The Taiwan Policy Initiative is positioned at the center of important Taiwanese policy issues and contributes research on the critical factors that will influence Taiwan's future, with particular focus on its long-term growth, socio-economic development, domestic policy, and security.
- Distinguished Chair, Russia and Eurasia Policy, held by Samuel Charap
- The Russia and Eurasia Policy Chair aims to further enhance analysis of the region and of the impact Moscow's actions may have on the larger geopolitical landscape.
- Distinguished Chair, Korea Policy, held by Miyeon Oh
- The Korea Policy Chair focuses on challenges to East Asian security and prosperity that are of interest to the Republic of Korea and the United States.
- Distinguished Chair, Israel Policy, held by Shira Efron
- The Israel Policy Chair will undertake research on the critical factors that will influence Israel's future, with particular focus on its long-term growth, socio-economic development, domestic policy, and its relationship with the region, the United States, and the world.
- Distinguished Chair, Strategy and Diplomacy, held by Salman Ahmed
- The distinguished chair in Strategy and Diplomacy investigates issues that could change the way nations interact, for example how the advent of artificial general intelligence would impact U.S. national security and diplomatic strategy.