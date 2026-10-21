Amanda Yan Ran Hsiao

Amanda Hsiao is Distinguished Hu Chair in Taiwan Policy and a senior China researcher at RAND. In this role, she works to strengthen RAND's research on Taiwan's evolving politics, capacity, and strategic outlook, as well as its interactions with rapidly changing regional and global dynamics.
Previously, she was a director in Eurasia Group's China practice, where she specialized in helping clients understand the political, economic, technological, and security risks related to U.S.-China relations, China's foreign policy approach, and Taiwan. She was also a senior analyst for the International Crisis Group based in Taipei and the founding director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue's China program in Beijing.
Hsiao holds an M.P.A. from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs and a B.A. in international relations from Pomona College.
Education
M.P.A. in public affairs, School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University; B.A. in international relations, Pomona College