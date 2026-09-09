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Warfighters, the intelligence community, and policy analysts at all levels of government confront complex questions that test their best analytical techniques. The RAND Forecasting Initiative (RFI) brings together forecasting expertise, foresight methodologies, and structured analytic techniques to expand decisionmakers' analytical toolkits.

Building on RAND's 75-year legacy of rigorous quantitative and qualitative analysis, RFI helps research teams and decisionmakers apply the right forecasting and foresight approaches to their toughest questions. RFI’s services include leveraging commercial crowdsourced-forecasting platforms, designing custom analytic frameworks, and combining multiple methods into an integrated assessment.

From 2024 to 2026, RFI operated its own crowdsourced forecasting platform where several thousand analysts, subject-matter experts, and members of the public submitted probabilistic forecasts on geopolitical, technology, and policy questions. While that platform has concluded, the expertise and methodology it produced live on.

How Can RFI Help?

RFI helps RAND researchers and external decisionmakers integrate forecasting and foresight into their work. Our services include:

Photo by Wesley Farnsworth/U.S. Air Force

Forecasting consultation: Advising research teams on how to incorporate crowdsourced-forecasting data — including from leading commercial platforms — into RAND studies and policy analyses.

Advising research teams on how to incorporate crowdsourced-forecasting data — including from leading commercial platforms — into RAND studies and policy analyses. Question design & strategic decomposition: Breaking complex strategic questions into well-structured, answerable sub-questions that deliver actionable probabilistic insight.

Breaking complex strategic questions into well-structured, answerable sub-questions that deliver actionable probabilistic insight. Integrated Strategic Forecasting (ISF): A hybrid methodology that combines the rigor of probabilistic forecasting with the breadth of foresight techniques — such as horizon scanning, scenario development, and driver analysis — to help decisionmakers navigate uncertainty.

A hybrid methodology that combines the rigor of probabilistic forecasting with the breadth of foresight techniques — such as horizon scanning, scenario development, and driver analysis — to help decisionmakers navigate uncertainty. Training & capability-building: Helping RAND staff and client organizations develop internal forecasting and foresight skills.

Contact RFI to learn how forecasting and foresight can help identify emerging threats and opportunities, highlight nascent trends, and strengthen the analytic basis for policy decisions.

RFI Forecasting In Depth

RFI gets requests from decisionmakers on what they need to understand about the future. Those queries are refined into questions that best represent what decisionmakers need to know through the process of strategic decomposition (i.e., breaking down a big strategic question into smaller subquestions to frame specific queries that will deliver the most-actionable answers).

Issue: How to Posture NATO forces in Poland

Formulate Strategic Question: What is the likelihood that Russia will invade Latvia, Estonia, or Lithuania by 2027?

What is the likelihood that Russia will invade Latvia, Estonia, or Lithuania by 2027? Strategic Decomposition: Create subquestions that deliver actionable answers, e.g.: How long will it take for Russia to reconstitute offensive armored capabilities after any end to hostilities in Ukraine

Create subquestions that deliver actionable answers, e.g.: Forecasters answer questions: Forecasters deliver predictions as time-bound probabilities

Forecasters deliver predictions as time-bound probabilities Outputs: Forecast data Trends Rationales Accuracy scores Measure of bias and calibration

Aggregation: Different forecasts aggregated to provide client overall probabilistic forecast

Different forecasts aggregated to provide client overall probabilistic forecast Recomposition: Probabilistic answers can be combined to provide insight into broader topics

Probabilistic answers can be combined to provide insight into broader topics Updates: Queries to forecasters can be updates to account for changes in circumstances

Whether working with a commercial forecasting platform, a curated panel of subject-matter experts, or a combination of both, RFI applies this structured methodology to produce forecasts that are aggregated into probabilistic estimates. Those estimates can be further analyzed to reveal trends, areas of consensus and disagreement, and early-warning signals — and they can be updated as circumstances change.

Applications Across Sectors

RFI outputs offer the leading-edge information necessary for analysis and decisionmaking in various settings, including:

U.S. government : Enhance policy-relevant solutions through early risk identification and strategic foresight.

: Enhance policy-relevant solutions through early risk identification and strategic foresight. Intelligence community : Support intelligence assessment with crowdsourced forecasts to augment other forms of analysis.

: Support intelligence assessment with crowdsourced forecasts to augment other forms of analysis. Combatant commands : Develop scenarios for wargaming exercises and strategic planning.

: Develop scenarios for wargaming exercises and strategic planning. Research: Use RFI to identify trends, rationales, and early warning or post-mortem lessons learned as part of the broader research and analysis process.

Funding

The RAND Forecasting Initiative (RFI) was independently initiated using gifts for research at RAND's discretion from philanthropic supporter Coefficient Giving, as well as the independent research and development provisions of RAND's contracts for the operation of its U.S. Department of Defense federally funded research and development centers, gifts from other RAND supporters, and income from operations. All of RAND's research publications include information about the funding sources for individual research projects. Learn more about how we ensure the integrity of our research.

Interested in supporting RFI? Your support for RFI's crowdsourced forecasting helps inform policy decisions at a critical time.

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