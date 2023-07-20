Debates about options for future U.S. policy toward Taiwan tend to focus on how each would affect China's calculus on invading the island, but another important consideration is how U.S. allies in the region would respond. The authors of this report examine how Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the Philippines would react to the United States signaling either an increase or a decrease in its support of Taiwan.
Like-Minded Allies?
Indo-Pacific Partners' Views on Possible Changes in the U.S. Relationship with Taiwan
Research Questions
- In broad terms, what types of policy options does the United States have for signaling a change in its relationship with Taiwan?
- What is the history of the United States', Japan's, the ROK's, and the Philippines' security relationships with Taiwan, and what are relations like today?
- What would be the likely responses of Japan, the ROK, and the Philippines to changes in U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, military, and economic relations with Taiwan, including changes that signal either increased or decreased U.S. support for the island?
Debates in the United States about policy toward Taiwan tend to focus on the choice between strategic ambiguity and strategic clarity and how these options affect China's calculus on invading the island. The authors expand the discussion by considering how Japan, the Republic of Korea (ROK), and the Philippines would react to a range of policies the United States may choose to signal either an increase or a decrease in support to Taiwan.
To do so, the authors reviewed each ally's historical relationship with Taiwan and the contemporary relations with the United States, China, and Taiwan. They also interviewed policymakers and experts in Japan, the ROK, and the Philippines about their views on hypothetical U.S. policy changes, including potential changes in U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, military, and economic relations with Taiwan.
The authors find that Japan favors increases in many forms of U.S. diplomatic and military support to Taiwan and would adopt similar policies up to a point. The ROK and the Philippines favor the status quo and are less likely to increase support to Taiwan. All three allies oppose reductions in U.S. support to Taiwan, both because they believe it might lead to instability in the Taiwan Strait and because they would interpret reduced U.S. support to Taiwan as a signal of waning U.S. commitment to their own security. Such concerns would likely lead Japan and the ROK to try to draw the United States closer and increase defense spending. The Philippines' response would likely depend more on who is in power and China's recent behavior.
Key Findings
- Japan favors increases in many forms of U.S. diplomatic and military support to Taiwan and would adopt similar policies up to a point.
- The Philippines and the ROK do not support increasing highly publicized or sensitive forms of U.S. diplomatic and military support to Taiwan and would likely not adopt such policies themselves.
- The three countries are neutral about increased U.S. intelligence sharing and are supportive of increases in U.S. economic relations with Taiwan.
- Japan, the ROK, and the Philippines all oppose reductions in U.S. support to Taiwan, which they believe might lead to instability in the Taiwan Strait.
- These allies would see a reduction in U.S. support to Taiwan as a signal of waning U.S. commitment to their own security.
- The value that Japan and the ROK place on their alliances with the United States suggest that concerns about U.S. reliability would lead them to first try to draw the U.S. closer.
- Past behavior suggests that the Philippines' response to concerns about U.S. reliability would depend on who is in power and on China's recent behavior.
Table of Contents
Chapter One
Introduction
Chapter Two
History of the U.S. Security Relationship with Taiwan
Chapter Three
Japan
Chapter Four
The Republic of Korea
Chapter Five
The Philippines
Chapter Six
Findings
