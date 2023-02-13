Andrew R. Morral is a senior behavioral scientist at the RAND Corporation, coleader with Rosanna Smart of Gun Policy in America, a RAND initiative to understand the effects of gun policies, and director of the National Collaborative on Gun Violence Research, a philanthropy that has awarded more than $21m in research funding to non-RAND researchers across the country. His expertise includes program evaluation, modeling and simulation, survey research, and performance measurement. He has developed innovative techniques for examining drug use epidemiology and survey response accuracy, and causal modeling software that is now widely used. In addition to his gun policy work, his recent research includes studies examining the prevalence and characteristics of sexual assaults of members of the U.S. military. Morral has published dozens of peer-reviewed reports, and has served as a science advisor to the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, to the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Terrorist Events, and to the DHS Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards program. He holds a Ph.D. in psychology from New School for Social Research.
Selected Publications
Andrew Morral and Rosanna Smart, "Better data, less gun violence," Science, 377, 2022
Andrew Morral and Rosanna Smart, "A new era for firearm violence prevention research.," Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), 328(12), 2022
Schell, Cefalu, Griffin, Smart and Morral, "Changes in firearm mortality following the implementation of state laws regulating firearm access and use," Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2020, 2020
Smart, Rosanna, Andrew R. Morral, Rajeev Ramchand, Amanda Charbonneau, Jhacova Williams, Sierra Smucker, Samantha Cherney, and Lea Xenakis, The Science of Gun Policy: A Critical Synthesis of Research Evidence on the Effects of Gun Policies in the United States, Third Edition, RAND Corporation (RR-A243-4), 2023
Schell, Peterson, Vegetabile, Scherling, Smart, R. and Morral, State-Level Estimates of Household Firearm Ownership., RAND Corporation (TL-354), 2020
Morral, Andrew R., Terry L. Schell, Sexual Assault of Sexual Minorities in the U.S. Military, RAND Corporation (RR-A1390-1), 2021
Schell, T.L, Griffin, B.A., Morral, A.R. , Evaluating Methods to Estimate the Effect of State Laws on Firearms Deaths: A Simulation Study. , RAND Corporation: Santa Monica. (RR-2685), 2018
Morral, Andrew R., Gore, Kristie L., Schell, Terry L., Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment in the US Military, Volumes 1-6, RAND (RR-870), 2018