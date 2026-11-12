Chinese Academy of Sciences Directory

The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) is one of the largest scientific institutions in China and globally. Although CAS presents itself as a civilian organisation, its history is deeply intertwined with the modernisation of China’s military. Over time, these links have become increasingly complex and opaque, making it more difficult for foreign governments, research institutions and companies to engage responsibly with CAS. Without clear information, prospective partners risk either avoiding valuable cooperation in areas of shared scientific interest or inadvertently contributing to China’s defence capabilities.

To help close this gap, RAND Europe has developed the CAS Directory – a public, evidence‑based resource profiling 50 CAS research units. It assesses each institute’s potential involvement in developing and maintaining Chinese defence capabilities across six indicators, offering a practical tool for due diligence and export‑control decisions This report summarises cross-cutting trends identified by RAND when compiling the CAS Directory.

What does the CAS Directory reveal about the military connections of CAS institutes? How many of the 50 entities covered support Chinese defence efforts, and to what extent? What factors may help explain why some CAS institutes have closer links to Chinese defence than others? Would a different methodology produce different classifications of CAS entities? And what do the signals used to identify defence participation reveal about civil-military links in China’s science and technology system and within CAS?

This report examines these questions, offering insights into CAS’s civil-military links and the evidence used to identify them.