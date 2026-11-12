Designing the UK’s Good Practice Exchange for research culture

The UK’s global competitiveness in research and innovation (R&I) is shaped not only by the research undertaken, but also by the behaviours, values and environments underpinning it. Based on the growing evidence that the culture or environment in which research happens substantially impacts its quality and helps to attract and retain talent, improving the underpinning environment has become a major focus for UK R&I strategies. The UK is home to an expanding group of initiatives seeking to drive research culture change, with over 340 identified in the Research Culture Initiatives in the UK report (Shift Insight et al. 2024). Many more have been developed and supported by research funders since then.

To transform fragmented initiatives into a collaborative and effective community, the UK government’s Research and Development People and Culture Strategy (2021) proposed establishing a UK Good Practice Exchange (GPEx) on research culture which aims to connect these efforts within a coherent, inclusive research culture change community and to provide evidence on what works. In March 2025, UKRI commissioned RAND Europe in partnership with CRAC-Vitae, CultureBase Consulting, and the UK Reproducibility Network (UKRN) to co-develop GPEx delivery models with the full breadth of the R&I community through iterative focus groups, a sector-wide survey and interviews with stakeholders from academic institutions, businesses, representative bodies, charitable/non-profit organisations and funders. The result is a proposed GPEx delivery model designed around the motivations, expectations and priorities of the wider R&I community.