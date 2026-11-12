Designing the UK’s Good Practice Exchange for research culture
A co-created delivery model
ResearchPublished Nov 12, 2026
This research was sponsored by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).
Research culture strongly shapes the quality, attractiveness and sustainability of UK research and innovation. With hundreds of initiatives emerging across the sector, UKRI commissioned RAND Europe and partners in 2025 to co-develop a UK Good Practice Exchange (GPEx). Informed by focus groups, surveys and interviews, the proposed model aims to connect fragmented efforts, build an inclusive community and share evidence on what works.
A co-created delivery model
ResearchPublished Nov 12, 2026
This research was sponsored by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).
The UK’s global competitiveness in research and innovation (R&I) is shaped not only by the research undertaken, but also by the behaviours, values and environments underpinning it. Based on the growing evidence that the culture or environment in which research happens substantially impacts its quality and helps to attract and retain talent, improving the underpinning environment has become a major focus for UK R&I strategies. The UK is home to an expanding group of initiatives seeking to drive research culture change, with over 340 identified in the Research Culture Initiatives in the UK report (Shift Insight et al. 2024). Many more have been developed and supported by research funders since then.
To transform fragmented initiatives into a collaborative and effective community, the UK government’s Research and Development People and Culture Strategy (2021) proposed establishing a UK Good Practice Exchange (GPEx) on research culture which aims to connect these efforts within a coherent, inclusive research culture change community and to provide evidence on what works. In March 2025, UKRI commissioned RAND Europe in partnership with CRAC-Vitae, CultureBase Consulting, and the UK Reproducibility Network (UKRN) to co-develop GPEx delivery models with the full breadth of the R&I community through iterative focus groups, a sector-wide survey and interviews with stakeholders from academic institutions, businesses, representative bodies, charitable/non-profit organisations and funders. The result is a proposed GPEx delivery model designed around the motivations, expectations and priorities of the wider R&I community.
Stakeholders agreed GPEx should function as a coordinating and enabling platform for existing research culture activities, rather than a standalone programme. Priority functions included: evidence curation and synthesis; evaluation capability; peer learning and exchange; and system learning.
GPEx is envisaged as a sector-owned ‘learning commons’, connecting people, projects and evidence on research culture. An independent, cross-sector consortium would operate it to ensure added value, neutrality, credibility and representation across disciplines, regions and sectors.
Modelling indicates that the vision for GPEx outlined requires a minimum of £2.5m in initial funding over five years to fulfil its objectives, maintain inclusivity and deliver the intended benefits.
The proposed GPEx model could directly support UKRI’s strategic priorities by improving the conditions under which mission-led, translational and cross-sector research can deliver impact efficiently and at scale.
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