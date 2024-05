Charles P. Ries, Marco Hafner, Clement Fays, Erez Yerushalmi

This report examines the potential economic implications of prolonged trade policy uncertainty associated with the renegotiation period between the UK and EU after Brexit. It is estimated that by the end of the initially planned transition period in 2020, UK GDP could be 0.17 percentage points lower compared to if the UK was not in a renegotiation period about its future trading relation with the EU. Equivalent to a GDP loss of about $5.5bn.