Support needs of the veteran community in Great Britain

Data VizPublished Jul 15, 2026

The Royal British Legion (RBL) commissioned RAND Europe to produce forecasts of the support needs of the veteran community which show a decrease in the number of veterans, partners and children with support needs out to 2045.

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Document Details

  • Copyright: Royal British Legion
  • Publisher: RAND Corporation
  • Availability: Web-Only
  • Year: 2026
  • Pages: 6
  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.7249/IGA4506-2
  • Document Number: IG-A4506-2

Citation

Chicago Manual of Style

Support needs of the veteran community in Great Britain. Santa Monica, CA: RAND Corporation, 2026. https://www.rand.org/pubs/infographics/IGA4506-2.html.
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This work was prepared for the Royal British Legion and conducted by the Defence, Security and Justice Program within RAND Europe.

This publication is part of the RAND infographic series. RAND infographics are design-focused, visual representations of data and information based on a published, peer-reviewed product or a body of published work.

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