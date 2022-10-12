Our Commitment to Social Value

We define social value as “the difference we make to the communities where we operate.”

Our social value contributions span both the ethical and operational behaviours we embed in our practices, as well as the research and analysis we conduct. As a not-for-profit research organisation, our focus on the wider good is integral to the way we operate and is fundamental to the research we choose to undertake. Through our research and analysis we aim to directly impact and improve policy and decision making for the good of all in society.

Our organisational culture and behaviours reinforce our commitment to achieving positive benefits for society. This document showcases the contributions we make in the following four areas, along with case studies to illustrate how our research has policy impact for the public good.

