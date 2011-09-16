Improving Governance of Social Assistance in ASEAN Countries

The World Bank commissioned RAND Europe in 2010 to develop a toolkit on how to improve the governance of social assistance programmes in ASEAN countries.

Governance broadly refers to the rules that govern the interactions in the public sector, the relationships more widely between the public and private sectors and the interactions between citizens, communities and state. Problems with governance are seen as a major inhibitor to improving human development outcomes in Southeast Asia.

This project provided a resource to help operational staff and policymakers to improve social assistance programmes.

Findings To strengthen the governance dimension in social safety net programs in the ASEAN region Christian Van Stolk Aims to contribute to the development of more effective social safety net programmes in the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) region.

