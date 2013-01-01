The Illicit Drug Market in the EU and Responses to it

In a follow-up to an EC-supported report on the global illicit drug markets, RAND once again teamed up with Trimbos Institute, as well as the Institute for Criminal Policy Research, to provide "further analysis on the EU illicit drugs market and responses to it". The study investigated a number of pressing issues on the size and operations of illicit drug markets in the EU, including:

Organisational structure of illicit drug suppliers into the EU

Flexibility of suppliers to enter and exit other illicit markets, such as human trafficking

Assessing the costs of producing and trafficking cannabis in the EU

Improve understanding of retail markets via surveys of recreational and heavy drug users in seven Member States

Impacts of substitution treatments (e.g., methadone for heroin) on the market

Stakeholder perceptions about overall trends in drug use and problems

By applying a number of scientific methods to qualitative and quantitative data, RAND and its partners provided a better understanding of the illicit drugs markets in the EU.

The RAND research team contributed to several sections of the overall document, including the report chapters linked below.

Published Findings

Research Team

Beau Kilmer

Jennifer Rubin

Peter Reuter

Jonathan Caulkins

Andres Villaveces

Mafalda Pardal

Jirka Taylor

Priscillia Hunt

Deirdre Culley

Peter McGee

Jim Burgdorf



