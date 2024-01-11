On-Call Facility for International Healthcare Comparisons

Recognising that robust information on health systems in other countries can provide valuable lessons for the National Health Service in England, the Department of Health commissioned a team of researchers at RAND Europe and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to provide an On-call Facility for International Healthcare Comparisons.

Project themes were selected in close consultation with the Department of Health. We provided in-depth analyses and rapid-response-type briefings based on information provided by a network of health policy experts in a range of OECD countries. Topics explored included funding intensive care; international benchmarking of healthcare quality; healthcare capacity planning; roles and responsibilities of national ministries of health; and regulation of competition between publicly financed hospitals.

The project ended in 2014 but the website remains available as an archive.