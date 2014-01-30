Psychological Wellbeing and Work: Improving Service Provision and Outcomes for People With Mental Health Problems in the UK

Background

Reducing mental ill-health in the UK is a significant policy challenge. Mental ill-health is prevalent in the working-age population and is associated with high economic and social costs. Mental health is now one of the leading reasons for people claiming sickness absence benefits. This number has increased over time while the general prevalence of mental health conditions in the UK population has remained more or less stable.

For these reasons, managing psychological health and wellbeing has become a policy priority. In particular, the Government aims to support those with mental health problems in work and encourage people with these conditions who are on benefits to take up employment, as this leads to lower societal and economic costs and to better subjective wellbeing for the individual.

Goals

The Department for Work and Pensions and the Department of Health jointly commissioned RAND Europe to investigate these issues by reviewing existing evidence, consulting stakeholders and conducting an economic analysis. The project addressed the following central question:

What is the best approach to improve employment outcomes for people with common mental health problems (both diagnosed and undiagnosed)?

More specifically, RAND Europe looked into the best approaches to:

maintain people with mental health problems in work

get people with mental health problems into work.

Findings

Mental Ill-Health Affects Many People 6.1 m working-age people have a mental health problem of those 39% seek help and 24% receive treatment 1.8 m out-of-work people (unemployed and long-term sick and disabled) have mental health problems RAND Europe Recommended Four Interventions for Piloting: embed vocational support into primary care settings

enhance support to those out of work, using group work to build resilience against setbacks faced when job-seeking

provide access to online mental health and work assessments and support – for example building on computerised cognitive behavioural therapy interventions (not yet implemented)

offer telephone assessments and support to people with common mental health problems who are out of work

We identified several challenges in current provision of public services for people with common mental health problems that aim to support them in employment. We found that services are often not joined up because they tackle either the mental health problem or the employment need as a discrete issue; and they are often delayed, even though the original problems can deteriorate over time.

The study developed a longlist of policy options for the Government to consider. These options include workplace interventions, influencing the behaviour of key gatekeepers, improving assessments of employment and wellbeing needs of people with common mental health problems, building up employment advice in current programmes, and more.

We concluded that the Government should pilot four shortlisted and complementary options that: provide early access to specialist services; address both employment and mental health needs; introduce more integration between current services; or propose new applications of existing evidence-based models. Testing these innovative approaches would contribute to building a much-needed evidence base on better ways to support people with common mental health problems.

Publication

