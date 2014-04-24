Assessing the Real-World Data Policy Landscape for Health and Healthcare in Europe

Real-world data (RWD) is an umbrella term for different types of healthcare data that are not collected in conventional randomised controlled trials. RWD in the healthcare sector comes from various sources and includes patient data, data from clinicians, hospital data, data from payers and social data.

Research has contributed to the provision, construction and capture of RWD to improve health outcomes, but to maximise the potential of these new pools of data in the healthcare sector, stakeholders need to identify pathways and processes which will allow them to efficiently access and use RWD to achieve better research outcomes and improved healthcare delivery. Current efforts to improve access to RWD and facilitate its use take place in a context of resource scarcity.