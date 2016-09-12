Strategic Review of 3ie, the International Initiative for Impact Evaluation

Background

The International Initiative for Impact Evaluation (3ie) is an international grant-making NGO, set up in 2008 to promote evidence-informed development policies and programmes. Its vision is to improve lives through impact evaluation, and its mission is to achieve this by increasing development effectiveness through better use of evidence in developing countries.

As one of the core funders of 3ie, the Department for International Development (DFID) commissioned RAND Europe to conduct a strategic review of 3ie to feed into 3ie’s new strategy.

Goals

The purpose of this strategic review by RAND Europe was to provide 3ie with timely information in three areas:

past performance

key stakeholders’ views of 3ie’s value, and

relevant current trends in development priorities and funding.

This information, along with other information being gathered through other sources, will help inform the new 3ie organisational strategy 2017-2020. While the strategic review collected data on the performance of 3ie, it was not an evaluation. Rather, the strategic review was a forward-looking project that sought to combine lessons from past performance with an understanding of current trends.

Results

The results were found to be informative and helpful by 3ie leadership. A number of important findings have been translated into the new strategy.

Project Team

Tom Ling

Joachim Krapels

Gavin Cochrane

Jirka Taylor

Ben Baruch

Josephine Exley