Evaluating the UK College of Policing's New Stop and Search Training

The UK College of Policing implemented a stop-and-search training pilot for 100 officers in England and Wales. An evaluation by RAND Europe, Oxford, and Hebrew University found the training to have been well received. Changes in communication could improve the results if the programme is implemented more broadly. Photo by Brian Jackson/Fotolia

Background

In 2014 the UK College of Policing entered into a partnership with the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to develop new National Policing Curriculum (NPC) learning standards on stop and search, and to design related learning materials. This was primarily in response to a series of reports on problems identified with the use of stop and search powers by police in England and Wales.

The College, in consultation with the EHRC and police stakeholders, developed a training intervention that was piloted across six police forces in England from August 2015 through December 2015. The piloting was undertaken with the intention of informing and supporting a national roll-out of the training to all officers in England and Wales from 2016/17, and to develop an evidence base around ‘what works’ in improving stop and search practice and the use of the relevant powers.

The training pilot was implemented as a randomised controlled trial (RCT), whereby approximately 100 officers from each participating force were assigned at random to the ‘treatment’ group (i.e. they were given the training), while another 100 officers were assigned at random to a control group.

The College commissioned RAND Europe, along with researchers at Oxford University and Hebrew University Jerusalem, to carry out a process evaluation to examine the ‘treatment’ side of the RCT, looking at training implementation issues, perceptions of key stakeholders and trainers, and behaviour and experiences of trained officers.

Goals

The process evaluation aimed to answer six research questions:

Was the intervention delivered as intended? What were the main implementation issues? To what extent did peers, supervisors, middle managers and senior leaders act as a facilitator or barrier to change? How was the training course perceived by officers, and how did it reportedly influence their stop and search practices? Did trained officers appear to apply their learning in practice and, if so, how? How did the police and public interact during encounters after the training, and what factors were associated with better quality encounters?

The first three questions broadly examined the implementation issues and perceptions of those involved in the pilot. The final two questions examined the behaviour of trained officers subsequent to the training.

Methodology

The process evaluation used six main methods to answer questions surrounding implementation and perceptions of the training. These were:

Observations of training sessions;

In-depth interviews with force-level trainers and project leads;

A survey of force-level trainers;

In-depth interviews with national-level training designers and project stakeholders in the design of the training package, and;

In-depth interviews with officers who have received the training, and;

Feedback sheets provided by officers immediately after completing training.

To examine questions around officer behaviour, the evaluation used a systematic social observation (SSO) approach involving quantitative coding and qualitative narratives of treatment-group officers’ activities during patrol shifts.

Findings