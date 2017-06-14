Analysing the Value for Money of EU Programme Funding in the Field of Democracy and Rule of Law

Fotolia An analytical study on the value for money of EU programmes that support democracy, the rule of law and human rights found that most have clear objectives and mechanisms for allocating resources and reporting where money was spent. However, more could be done to measure the impact and ongoing improvements following the programmes.

Background

Democracy, the rule of law, and human rights are core values the EU aims to promote. To address this, the European Commission has established a number of programmes to support democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms. Key programmes include the European Instrument for Democracy and Human Rights and the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace.

The European Parliament’s Committee on Budgetary Control commissioned RAND Europe to conduct an analytical study to explore the Value for Money (VfM) of these programmes.

Goals

The study focused on assessing if and to what extent processes are in place to help deliver Value for Money (VfM) for EU programme funding in the field of democracy and rule of law. In particular, the study considered the degree of programmes’ coherence, transparency, accountability and effectiveness, as well as examined administrative expenses.

Methodology

The project team used a variety of methods to conduct this study, including:

An examination of documents and previous evaluation/audit results

Interviews with EU programme staff

An analysis of 10 case study countries, including interviews with EU delegation representatives

Findings