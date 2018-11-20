Evaluating the impact of a programme that promotes early childhood development in France

Photo by Diego Cervo/Getty Images

Background

Early childhood development (ECD) includes policies and programmes targeting children from birth through to the age of six, as well as their parents and caregivers.

The promotion of ECD could help influence public authorities in France to improve the provision and raise the quality of ECD services, such as in collective day care centres and preschools, as well as provide better support to families. A greater focus on ECD could also help provide learning environments for children where they can develop their social and emotional skills, with a particular focus on helping children from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.

Goals

RAND Europe was commissioned to undertake a three-year independent evaluation of the impact of a philanthropic ECD programme in France. The project aims to assess the extent to which the programme-level objectives have been achieved, and understand how and why they were achieved. More broadly, the results of the evaluation could also help facilitate learnings for the client, the grant-holders, and wider stakeholders.

Methodology

The project team will evaluate several interventions implemented in France. This evaluation will comprise: