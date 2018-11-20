Evaluating the impact of a programme that promotes early childhood development in France
Photo by Diego Cervo/Getty Images
Background
Early childhood development (ECD) includes policies and programmes targeting children from birth through to the age of six, as well as their parents and caregivers.
The promotion of ECD could help influence public authorities in France to improve the provision and raise the quality of ECD services, such as in collective day care centres and preschools, as well as provide better support to families. A greater focus on ECD could also help provide learning environments for children where they can develop their social and emotional skills, with a particular focus on helping children from the most disadvantaged backgrounds.
Goals
RAND Europe was commissioned to undertake a three-year independent evaluation of the impact of a philanthropic ECD programme in France. The project aims to assess the extent to which the programme-level objectives have been achieved, and understand how and why they were achieved. More broadly, the results of the evaluation could also help facilitate learnings for the client, the grant-holders, and wider stakeholders.
Methodology
The project team will evaluate several interventions implemented in France. This evaluation will comprise:
- an impact evaluation, looking at the overall results achieved
- a process evaluation, considering the underlying mechanisms through which the interventions generate any changes; and
- a formative evaluation, to provide real-time feedback to allow for continuous improvement of the programme, and learnings for future programmes.