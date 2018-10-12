The Violent Extremism Evaluation Measurement (VEEM) framework

An online resource for evaluating CVE interventions

This page sets out the Violent Extremism Evaluation Measurement (VEEM) framework in an easy-to-use format for anyone looking to evaluate Counter-Violent-Extremism (CVE) interventions.

The VEEM framework has an overarching structure of three broad categories of violent extremism attributes: ‘Initial states of extremism’, ‘Initial manifestations of extremism’ and ‘Extremist manifestations’.

Initial states of extremism

Anger, frustration and outrage towards wider society and culture

Dissatisfaction and distancing of individuals/groups from society, segregation and insularity from wider society

Alienation and perceived ‘otherness’

Genuine and perceived levels of discrimination leading to anger, frustration and hatred; translation of frustration and anger into revenge and hatred

A sense of grievance and consequent distrust and rejection of the authorities and society

Disempowerment and consequent lowered resilience to radicalisation

Initial manifestations of extremism

Lack of political participation or lack of involvement in the democratic political process, and frustration at lack of status and recognition in mainstream society, leading to contempt and alternative recognition

Identification with, belief in and acceptance of extremist narratives (including that violence is acceptable, justified and necessary)

Regularly accessing and viewing extremist websites and engaging with others on extremist forums and chatrooms

  • Analysing instances of accessing, viewing and engaging using institution-specific tracking tools

Posting, sharing and interacting with extremist content in social media

Extremist manifestations

Exploitation of individual vulnerability to recruit, radicalise and mobilise

  • Established instances of recruitment and mobilisation. The numbers of such instances would then be compared.

Utilisation of criminality, both for recruitment and for contacts, access and knowledge for extremist groups

Individual membership in extremist groups leading to indoctrination and terrorist training

  • No specific measure, but consider the number of relevant instances, which can be ascertained using tools such as interviews, social media analysis, or social network analysis.

Violent radicalisation of individuals and groups to the point of terrorism or travelling abroad with the intention of committing an act of terrorism