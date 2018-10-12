An online resource for evaluating CVE interventions

This page sets out the Violent Extremism Evaluation Measurement (VEEM) framework in an easy-to-use format for anyone looking to evaluate Counter-Violent-Extremism (CVE) interventions.

The VEEM framework has an overarching structure of three broad categories of violent extremism attributes: ‘Initial states of extremism’, ‘Initial manifestations of extremism’ and ‘Extremist manifestations’.

Initial states of extremism

Genuine and perceived levels of discrimination leading to anger, frustration and hatred; translation of frustration and anger into revenge and hatred Sympathy for violent radicalisation and terrorism (SyfoR) scale: see Bhui et al., Is Violent Radicalisation Associated with Poverty, Migration, Poor Self-Reported Health and Common Mental Disorders? 2014

Major experiences of discrimination scale or the everyday scale: see Williams et al., Racial Differences in Physical and Mental Health: Socio-economic Status, Stress and Discrimination, 1997

Initial manifestations of extremism

Lack of political participation or lack of involvement in the democratic political process, and frustration at lack of status and recognition in mainstream society, leading to contempt and alternative recognition Hansard Society, Audit of Political Engagement

Questionnaires, surveys and focus groups are all effective ways to understand these levels of activity and what drives them

Ipsos MORI, Veracity Index [PDF], 2015

Identification with, belief in and acceptance of extremist narratives (including that violence is acceptable, justified and necessary) Spacial patterning and analysing data from narrative inquiry: see, e.g., Clandinin and Connelly, Narrative Inquiry: Experience and Story in Qualitative Research, 2004

Regularly accessing and viewing extremist websites and engaging with others on extremist forums and chatrooms Analysing instances of accessing, viewing and engaging using institution-specific tracking tools

Posting, sharing and interacting with extremist content in social media Lexical/textual analysis tools

Social network analysis tools: see, e.g., Scott, Social Network Analysis, 2013

Extremist manifestations

Exploitation of individual vulnerability to recruit, radicalise and mobilise Established instances of recruitment and mobilisation. The numbers of such instances would then be compared.

Utilisation of criminality, both for recruitment and for contacts, access and knowledge for extremist groups Contextualised approach to ascertaining the type of crimes of relevance: see, e.g., Andre and Harris-Hogan, Mohamed Merah: From Petty Criminal to Neojihadist, 2013

Indicators of criminal behaviour from other fields, such as gang literature: see Davies et al., Exploring the transferability and applicability of gang evaluation methodologies to counter-violent radicalisation, 2017

Individual membership in extremist groups leading to indoctrination and terrorist training No specific measure, but consider the number of relevant instances, which can be ascertained using tools such as interviews, social media analysis, or social network analysis.