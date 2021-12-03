The impact of antimicrobial resistance on modern medicine

Justinboat29/Adobe Stock

Most research on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) focuses on its effects on communicable diseases. But AMR can result in a wide variety of negative outcomes for patients with non-communicable health conditions and/or who are exposed to certain healthcare services.

What is the issue?

Resistance to antimicrobial drugs is a major public health concern which has the potential to leave patients unable to treat their infections, which could prove fatal. Antimicrobials are also frequently used in the care of non-infectious conditions where there is an increased risk of infection, such as for surgery and in intensive care units. However, there is limited understanding of how antimicrobial resistance could impact these wider areas of healthcare.

How did we help?

RAND Europe was commissioned by the Wellcome Trust to explore the impacts of antimicrobial resistance for non-infectious health conditions and on health services. To do this, researchers conducted a Rapid Evidence Assessment of the literature on this topic.

What did we find?