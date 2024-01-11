Helping NHS staff to evaluate health and wellbeing interventions within the NHS

DC Studio/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

There are numerous interventions and strategies aimed at trying to improve staff wellbeing within the NHS. However, it is not always clear if an intervention is having the desired effects – i.e. is it actually improving staff wellbeing?

This is important to know, otherwise precious time and resources might be being wasted on programmes that are not improving staff wellbeing at all – time and resources that could be better spent elsewhere. It also helps to inform what is working.

This is where evaluation comes in. Evaluation methods are a proven way to determine whether a programme is meeting its objectives or not.

How did we help?

RAND Europe designed and delivered a set of presentational workshops, in partnership with NHS Employers, to each of the five NHS England regions. The workshops aimed to equip wellbeing practitioners within the NHS with the tools and knowledge to enable them to effectively evaluate their wellbeing programmes, to ensure that they are achieving their objectives.

The workshops covered the following key themes:

How to make the most out of pre-existing data How to use ‘other’ data The main differences between data and evaluation How to most effectively use available data to evaluate interventions How to build effective business cases to enhance health & wellbeing