Evaluation of the PATH-SAFE Programme

Nilima/Adobe Stock

What is the issue?

The pathogens fuelling foodborne disease and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) lead to millions of cases of illness and deaths in the UK and throughout the world: 2.4 million estimated cases a year in the UK for foodborne disease and potentially 10 million global deaths per year by 2050 for AMR.

The UK Food Standards Agency commissioned an evaluation of the pilot Pathogen Surveillance in Agriculture, Food and the Environment (PATH-SAFE) Programme to assess whether it is improving detection of pathogens in the agri-food system and to enhance its success with recommendations for management.

How are we helping?

With a theory-based evaluation approach centred around a programme theory of change, we will use methods such as contribution analysis, co-creation workshops, and stakeholder interviews to undertake process and outcome evaluations as well as an impact feasibility study.

The research findings will help FSA enhance its existing abilities to test new technologies and create data systems for strengthening the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of pathogen detection. In doing so, the study will contribute to the improvement of public health in the agri-food system of the UK.