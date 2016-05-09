Evaluating the Q Initiative for UK Healthcare Quality Improvement

Context: Q members reported a range of views on what quality improvement is, what the barriers to its effectiveness are, and what they expect from Q

Members conceptualised quality improvement as a spectrum from a mind set to a discipline in its own right. Members reported that they face significant barriers in implementing quality improvement, principally lack of time and financial constraints. Interviewees were optimistic that there was benefit to be gained from the creation of a national initiative.

Implementation of a co-design process: The size of the founding cohort made co-design challenging but catalysed member buy-in

The large size of the cohort limited the extent to which all members could engage in the co-design process. Members felt that the events were well organised and that the products and brand were of high quality. The levels of commitment and loyalty expressed by most Q members interviewed at the end of the process were high.

Mechanisms of change: Q has connected founding cohort members

Members provided a multitude of positive examples of the beneficial impact that participating in the Q founding cohort had had on the ‘connecting’ and ‘developing’ strands of the central part of the theory of change.

Outcomes: Q is a promising but unproven initiative

Q founding cohort members and project team members agreed that Q did not make as much progress during the first phase as might have been hoped. The vast majority of interviewees stated that they would like to remain involved with Q in some capacity.