Foresight and Optimisation in Horizon 2020

Photo by Evan Leeson/CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Background

As digital technology becomes more relevant in diverse aspects of our economy and society, it is important to anticipate changes in technology and how we use it. This understanding is particularly important for Horizon 2020, the European Union’s 7-year research and innovation funding programme.

Goals

RAND Europe explored how aspects of Horizon 2020 could be shaped to support development of European research and innovation capacity in ten key areas related to digital technology. The ten areas, listed in the interactive carousel below, emerged from a crowdsourcing exercise carried out by the European Commission's Digital Foresight team in 2014.

The central question addressed in this project was: What type of research should be funded by the public purse?

Methods

Given that the world in which Horizon 2020 will operate will not be the same as that in which it was conceived, the study focused on bringing together critical uncertainties and policy implications. It used a foresight approach to explore trends, opportunities and future scenarios focused on those ten key areas.

The project had three main parts: