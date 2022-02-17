Global Strategic Partnership helps to inform UK defence

The Global Strategic Partnership (GSP) provides a multi-year programme of academic and analytical support to the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD)’s Development, Concepts and Doctrine Centre (DCDC). This includes research, advice and organisation of high-level conferences such as the UK Chief of Defence Staff’s Strategy Forum.

As the UK MOD’s think tank, DCDC helps inform defence strategy, capability development and operations, and provides the foundation for joint professional military education. DCDC also doubles as the Swedish Concepts and Doctrine Centre.

The GSP spans academia, think-tanks and industry and is led by RAND Europe. Its members include King’s College London (KCL), the University of Exeter, Chatham House, the Council on Geostrategy, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), the Network for Strategic Analysis, Aleph Insights, Opimian, and QinetiQ Training and Simulation Ltd.

Consortium Members

GSP Impacts

As part of its partnership with DCDC, the GSP also delivers the tri-annual Chief of the Defence Staff’s (CDS) Strategy Forum, hosted by Chatham House. The purpose of the Strategy Forum is to generate discussion and advice on specific policy questions or strategic topics, to inform and influence policy.

The CDS Strategy Fora have so far focused on thematic areas including: