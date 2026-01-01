Access ALP Data
RAND offers free access to data for most of our completed surveys.
- ALP data files are available on the RSP Data Portal for registered researchers
- Files from different studies can be merged using a unique identifier for each panel member
- Basic demographic indicators are available with every ALP data file
- Detailed demographic indicators (such as state of birth, zip code, detailed race/ethnicity) are restricted and made available to approved researchers for a $4,000 fee. More information is available on the RSP Data Portal.