Access American Youth Panel Data
RAND offers free access to data for most of our completed surveys. American Youth Panel data are shared on the American Life Panel (ALP) data portal.
- View the catalog of studies and questionnaires without registering
- Files from different studies can be merged using a unique identifier for each panel member
- Basic demographic indicators are available with every data file
- Detailed demographic indicators (such as state of birth, zip code, detailed race/ethnicity) are restricted and made available to approved researchers for a $2,000 fee. Find out more or apply for access.