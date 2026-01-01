About the Veterans Insight Panel

NORC and RAND, the most trusted organizations in veterans research, have created the nation’s highest quality panel dedicated to former U.S. service members.

A collaboration between two of the most trusted names in survey research, the Veterans Insight Panel combines NORC’s scientific rigor with RAND’s deep expertise in military and veteran issues. Through online, phone, and mail surveys, the panel delivers timely data on the experiences, opinions, and well-being of veterans across every branch and era of service. Policymakers, researchers, veterans’ organizations, and businesses can rely on the panel’s data to shape programs and policies that truly serve those who served.

The panel uses multiple recruitment methods to ensure every subgroup is accurately represented. Our survey designers and veteran advisors work side by side to create clear, respectful questionnaires on important topics. Results are delivered quickly through custom studies or by adding questions to our ongoing surveys, giving clients rapid insight without compromising quality.