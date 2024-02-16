References for RAND Europe Spotlight on 2013

Spotlight on 2013: Building trust in policymaking Spotlight on 2013 is RAND Europe's annual review. This year's focus is trust, and we feature RAND Europe projects that support policymakers to gain trust at three levels: from strategic challenges, through robust methods, to effective delivery.

Several sources were referenced in the 2013 RAND Europe annual review, as noted on pages 38 and 39. Each reference below is provided as a live link to take you to the original resource.

Introduction

"A global barometer of trust in institutions..."

"In southern European countries, a recent poll..."

Trust in Government Sinks to New Low in Southern Europe: Gallup poll published 30 October, 2013

Which way next?

"The European Council, the Parliament, the Commission and the External Action Service jointly asked RAND Europe to investigate major global societal trends..."

Europe’s Societal Challenges: An analysis of global societal trends to 2030 and their impact on the EU, Stijn Hoorens et al.

"As forecasts suggest the EU is entering an era of long-term sluggish economic growth..."

Radicalising online

"RAND Europe researchers set out to test such hypotheses by exploring how online content had been accessed by 15 convicted terrorists or extremists..."

Radicalisation in the digital era: The use of the Internet in 15 cases of terrorism and extremism, Ines von Behr et al.

Clever things

"The European Commission (EC) asked RAND Europe to help it devise a consistent policy stance to stimulate IoT development..."

Europe’s policy options for a dynamic and trustworthy development of the Internet of Things, Helen Rebecca Schindler et al.

Infographic statistics:

Intolerant attitudes

"RAND Europe was asked by the Open Society Foundations to assess whether and how intolerance in Western Europe may be changing...."

Intolerance in Western Europe: Analysis of trends and associated factors: summary report, Jennifer Rubin et al., RAND, 2014

Family support

"The European Platform for Investing in Children (EPIC) aims to share best practices across EU Member States in policy areas that help children and families..."

Working to improve child policy in Europe, Christian van Stolk and Rebecca Kilburn

"The practices are assessed for evidence of effectiveness, transferability and enduring impact."

The time is ripe for evidence-based child policy in the EU, Christian van Stolk and Rebecca Kilburn

"Experience of evidence-based platforms was shared by RAND researchers who designed the Promising Practices Network..."

Additional infographic statistics:

In 2011, 27.0% of children (aged 0-17) in the EU-27 were at risk of poverty or social exclusion (Eurostat)

Across the EU, 54.8% of early school leavers are either unemployed or inactive (Eurostat)

In November 2013, the youth unemployment rate was 23.6% in the EU-28 (Eurostat)

Research insight

"...the International Alliance of Mental Health Research Funders commissioned RAND Europe to investigate what research settings and what types of researcher might most effectively produce new treatments and cures."

Discount drink

"RAND Europe was asked by the UK tax authority, Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs, to find out how multi-buy promotions ... affect our purchasing decisions for alcoholic drinks."

Consumers’ Responsiveness to Alcohol Multi-Buy Sales Promotions: Results from a Stated Preference Choice Experiment, Charlene Rohr et al., HM Revenue & Customs Research Report No. 263, 2013

All science is local

"The Mapping Pathways consortium ... synthesised evidence, voices and views about using antiretroviral drugs in HIV/AIDS prevention strategies."

Mapping Pathways: Developing evidence-based, people-centred strategies for the use of antiretrovirals as prevention, Molly Morgan Jones et al.

Tools that work

"The Better Regulation Delivery Office asked RAND Europe to develop a toolkit to help authorities improve their processes..."

An Impact and Outcome Toolkit for the Regulation of Age-Restricted Sales, Emily Scraggs et al., Birmingham, England: Better Regulation Delivery Office, August 2013

Trusting partners

"...RAND Europe, working with Brunel University’s Health Economics Research Group, evaluated two of the nine CLAHRCs [Collaborations for Leadership in Applied Health Research and Care]..."

CLAHRCs in Practice: Combined Knowledge Transfer and Exchange Strategies, Cultural Change, and Experimentation, Bryony Soper et al., Journal of Health Services Research and Policy, v. 18, no. 4, suppl. 3, October 2013, pp. 53–64

Working globally

Evaluation frameworks:

Measuring research: A guide to research evaluation frameworks and tools, Susan Guthrie et al.

Mental health research:

Poverty reduction:

How effective are CCTs in low income settings? A review exploring factors impacting on programme outcomes in Honduras and Nicaragua, Stephanie Diepeveen et al.

Military cyber defence:

Stocktaking study of military cyber defence capabilities in the European Union (milCyberCAP): Unclassified Summary, Neil Robinson et al.

R&D frameworks: not published

HIV/AIDS prevention:

Maternal and child health:

Options for Effective Mechanisms to Support Evidence-Informed Policymaking in RMNCH in Asia and the Pacific, Emma Pitchforth et al., World Health Organization, May 2013

Research impact:

Assessing Research Impact: An international review of the Excellence in Innovation for Australia Trial, Molly Morgan Jones et al.

Stimulating public debate

Alcohol advertising:

Assessment of Young People’s Exposure to Alcohol Marketing in Audiovisual and Online Media, Eleanor Winpenny et al., London: European Commission, September 2012

Child health:

Annual Report of the Chief Medical Officer 2012. Our Children Deserve Better: Prevention Pays, Chapter 3: The economic case for a shift to prevention, Jason Strelitz and RAND Europe, October 2013

Internet of Things:

Europe’s policy options for a dynamic and trustworthy development of the Internet of Things, Helen Rebecca Schindler et al.

Defence cost savings:

The European Added Value of EU Spending: Can the EU Help Its Member States to Save Money?, Friedrich Heinemann et al., Gutersloh, Germany: Bertelsmann Stiftung, 2013

Drug resistance:

The Drugs Don’t Work: A Global Threat, Sally C. Davies et al., London: Penguin, September 2013