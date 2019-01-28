Ling appointed to board of European Evaluation Society

RAND Europe's Head of Evaluation, Tom Ling, has recently been appointed to the European Evaluation Society (EES) board, where he will be sharing his more than 30 years of experience working in evaluation.

A highly regarded association, EES provides a practical environment for the international development of evaluators and Ling has been a valuable contributor to the EES conferences as a presenter and panellist for many years. He is a senior research leader at RAND Europe and leads evaluations and applied research focused on the key challenges facing organisations in health, wellbeing, and development.

Ling says: “I’m delighted to have been appointed to the board and to play my part in ensuring that evidence and evaluation contribute to public policy, which has never been more important than in the current climate. This is a great opportunity to help reassert the importance of evidence in public discussion.”

The association’s popular biennial conference brings together evaluators, academics and policymakers from across Europe and further afield to share methods and ways of working as well as discuss challenges in evaluation theory and practice.

Ling’s role on the board begins immediately and runs for four years.

