Professor Malik Dahlan joins RAND Europe’s Council of Advisors

RAND Europe is delighted to welcome Professor Malik Dahlan, Principal of the Institution Quraysh for Law & Policy, to our Council of Advisors. With a wealth of experience as a transnational regulatory lawyer and as a policy expert, Professor Dahlan has written and advised on matters regarding international law, dispute resolution, global governance, legislative affairs, defence, energy, and foreign relations.

“I am looking forward to serving on RAND Europe’s advisory council. At a time of misinformation and Truth Decay, RAND’s evidence-based research and world-class analysis is needed more than ever in the months ahead as we seek a sustainable global economic recovery for this decade,” said Professor Dahlan.

Professor Dahlan holds the Chair of International Law and Public Policy at Queen Mary University of London. He also holds several adjunct and honorary professorships in the US, UK, China and Singapore. During his career as a transnational regulatory lawyer, he acted as outside counsel for international businesses, institutions, organizations, and government entities.

He is trustee of the British Institute for International and Comparative Law, an Advisory Board member of the Institute for Legal and Constitutional Research at the University of St. Andrew’s, and a member of the Dean’s Advisory Board of the Pardee School of Global Studies at Boston University. He also sits on the editorial board of Defence Strategic Communications, NATO’s academic journal.

Professor Dahlan joined RAND Europe’s Council of Advisors in August 2020. The Council supports RAND Europe's mission to help improve policy and decision making through research and analysis, and is chaired by Michael Rich, President and CEO of RAND.