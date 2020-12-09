RAND Europe supports the Air Power Conference 2020

RAND Europe was delighted to support this year’s Royal Aeronautical Society Air Power Conference, which focused on how the UK can deter and meet the challenges of increased Air Power competition and the proliferation of advanced weapons systems.

The conference brought together senior leaders from industry, military and academia to discuss the future of air power in the face of advances in technology and the implications for the defence industry in the UK. Specifically, the conference aimed to address the factors shaping the way the Air Forces are constituted, prepared for and exercised in delivering air power between now and 2040.

RAND Europe research leader James Black spoke on a panel chaired by Sherrill Lingel, RAND senior engineer. Other notable guest speakers included Lt Gen Jim Hockenhull, the UK Chief of Defence Intelligence, and Air Marshall Ed Stringer, Director of Joint Warfare in the UK. The panel discussed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and the route to 2040 and took place on 8 December. The conference was interactive and featured various other presentations, interview-style sessions and discussions with leaders.

