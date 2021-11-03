Black provides expertise at space policy events

Research Leader and space policy expert James Black has a busy month, with three engagements at UK and international events.

He was invited to speak at the Atlantic Forum’s autumn conference as part of the panel on Long-term Geostrategy in Space, on Saturday 6 November. The event will be live-streamed on the Atlantic Forum’s Youtube channel.

On 8 November at European Space Forum 2021, Black is moderating the Session 3 panel on Copernicus, the European Commission’s Earth Observation Programme. Established in 2014, Copernicus, provides Europe with a continuous, independent and reliable access to satellite data and information. Black’s session will look at the challenges and opportunities ahead, and at what needs to be done to secure the long term future of this flagship programme.

Finally, on 10 December, Black will be speaking in session 2 of the Future Skies 2.0 Workshop: Global Space Governance Dialogue, a workshop in Oxford sponsored by the UK Space Agency and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS), and funded by the "impact acceleration" scheme of the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC). At the event, experts from the worlds of academia, business, and government will share ideas about global space governance derived from their experience addressing the challenges and opportunities facing the space sector.