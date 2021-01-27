Bridget Kendall MBE joins RAND Europe’s Council of Advisors

RAND Europe is pleased to announce the appointment of former BBC Correspondent Bridget Kendall MBE to our Council of Advisors.

Educated at Oxford and Harvard, Kendall joined the BBC World Service in 1983 and became the BBC’s Moscow correspondent in 1989, covering the collapse of the Soviet Union as well as Boris Yeltsin’s rise to power. She was then appointed Washington Correspondent before moving to the senior role of BBC Diplomatic Correspondent, reporting on major conflicts such as those in Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Ukraine. Her interviews with global leaders include Margaret Thatcher, Hillary Clinton, Mikhail Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin.

Among her awards are the James Cameron Award for distinguished journalism and an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen in the 1994 New Year’s Honours list. She is an Honorary Fellow of St Antony’s College Oxford and Lady Margaret Hall Oxford and an Honorary Fellow of the British Academy. Her book The Cold War; a New Oral History explores the decades-long conflict through eyewitness accounts. She is host of the BBC radio’s weekly discussion programme, The Forum. She was appointed the first female Master of Peterhouse, the University of Cambridge’s oldest College, in 2016.

Kendall joined RAND Europe’s Council of Advisors in January 2021. The Council supports RAND Europe’s mission to help improve policy and decision making through research and analysis, and is chaired by Michael Rich, President and CEO of RAND.