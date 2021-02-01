RAND Europe appoints Magdalena Douleva as its first Director of Development

In welcoming Magdalena Douleva to the organisation, Hans Pung, President of RAND Europe, states, “We have ambitious plans to broaden our impact by exploring how philanthropic gifts could allow us to examine new and cross-cutting areas of policy importance. We are so pleased that Magdalena has joined us to help create these opportunities.”

Douleva brings nearly 20 years of experience as a senior fundraiser and leader to the role, having shaped and delivered major fundraising campaigns with combined goals exceeding €100 million, and secured transformational six- and seven-figure gifts.

“Arguably, the need for objective research and analysis and evidence-based solutions has never been greater, and I am thrilled to be joining RAND Europe at such an exciting time,” said Douleva. “I look forward to helping RAND Europe mobilise its networks and resources so that, together with its partners and supporters, it continues to strengthen its impact and serve the public good.”

Douleva has worked with a diverse range of organisations across the non-profit sector, including Nottingham Trent University, University College Dublin, Rotterdam School of Management, Hult International Business School, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Christian Aid, Voluntary Service Overseas and the Schlumberger Foundation.

She has also served as Vice President with CCS Fundraising, a global strategic fundraising firm, and as a volunteer with CASE Europe and Chapel & York, promoting international best practice in educational advancement and cross-border fundraising.