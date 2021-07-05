Wilkinson brings defence strategy, acquisition and economics expertise

Dr Benedict (Ben) Wilkinson has joined RAND Europe as Senior Research Leader on the Defence, Security and Infrastructure team. An expert in defence and security issues, his work will deepen and expand RAND Europe’s reputation as a trusted centre of research and analysis in these areas. Wilkinson will also lead efforts to establish a new Centre for Defence Policy and Economics at RAND Europe, which will focus on the links between defence strategy, acquisition and economics.

Wilkinson is the author of two books and has most recently been Director of Research at the Policy Institute at King’s College London. He has contributed research and analysis to inform policy and strategy for the UK MoD, NATO and other organisations related to defence and security. He acted as an Advisor in the establishment of the Joint Economics Data Hub in the MoD, and produced key analysis in the recent Defence and Security Industrial Strategy Review.

Completing an ESRC-funded PhD under Professor Sir Lawrence Freedman in the Department of War Studies at KCL, Wilkinson previously worked at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), where he was Head of Security and Counter-Terrorism, and at the Royal College of Defence Studies, where he was a Lecturer.