RAND Europe supports KCL to secure long-term contract delivering defence and security education for MoD

Photo: Kevin Schwaerzler, Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright

King’s College London (KCL) has successfully secured the Ministry of Defence (MoD) contract to deliver professional military education at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom. RAND Europe and Cranfield University will be collaborating with KCL to deliver this contract over the next few years.

The new contract will provide teaching to military officers, public servants and security professionals from the UK, and the UK’s international partners, at the Joint Services Command and Staff College (JSCSC) and the Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS).

The contract will be implemented from September 2022 for up to seven years.

Ruth Harris, Research Group Director for Defence and Security at RAND Europe, said:

“We are thrilled and proud to be working together with King’s and Cranfield University to support education at the UK Defence Academy and look forward to contributing our expertise, helping to navigate uncertainty in the complex defence environment.”

