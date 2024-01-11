How do you solve a problem like the NHS? The art of the possible

2024 CCHSR in conversation

Patients waiting in a full waiting room, photo by Pongmogi/Adobe Stock

Photo by Pongmogi/Adobe Stock

Event Details

Date:

Tuesday, 16 July 2024

Time:

6:00 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. GMT
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Conversation
7:00 p.m. - 8:15 p.m. Drinks and nibbles

Place:

Cambridge Union Society
9A Bridge Street
Cambridge CB2 1UB

Programme

It is widely acknowledged that the NHS (and Care sectors) are broken: bulging waiting lists, workforce shortages, poor morale. What should be on the 'to do list' for an in-coming new Government? What improvements could be achieved in the first few years, and what will take longer? Nigel Edwards, formerly Chief Executive of the Nuffield Trust, will be in conversation with Naomi Fulop, Professor of Health Care Organisation and Management at UCL.

Speakers

Nigel Edwards

Nigel Edwards

Nigel Edwards is an independent health policy expert working as an advisor with WHO and a number of UK organisations including RAND Europe. Nigel was Chief Executive at the Nuffield Trust from 2012 to 2023. He has a long career in health policy and working on innovation and change in healthcare delivery and in providing challenging analysis on health policy. He has a strong interest in using different disciplines to inform health policy. He has worked for the King’s Fund, KPMG’s global health practice and the NHS Confederation where he was Director of Policy for 11 years. Prior to that he worked at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where he remains an honorary visiting professor. He started his professional life as a graduate trainee in NHS management and worked at hospital and regional level following this.
Naomi Fulop

Naomi Fulop

Naomi Fulop is Professor of Health Care Organisation and Management at University College London and an NIHR Senior Investigator. She trained in social sciences at the Universities of Bristol and London, and in public health at Harvard on a Fulbright scholarship. She is an internationally renowned health services researcher health care change and improvement locally, nationally and internationally. Naomi is currently Director of the NIHR Rapid Service Evaluation Team (RSET). Her research has had impact on health policy nationally and internationally. Naomi is a Non-Executive Director on the board of Whittington Health NHS Trust. She was previously elected Chair (2013-19) and then a trustee of Health Services Research UK (2019-2022). Naomi is currently a Director of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK.

Learn More

  • Healthcare business analysis collage and CCHSR logo, photo by janews094/Adobe Stock

    Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research

    The Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (CCHSR) runs a dynamic programme of collaborative research between RAND Europe and the University of Cambridge, with the aim to inform policy on health services.