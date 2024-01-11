Nigel Edwards

Nigel Edwards is an independent health policy expert working as an advisor with WHO and a number of UK organisations including RAND Europe. Nigel was Chief Executive at the Nuffield Trust from 2012 to 2023. He has a long career in health policy and working on innovation and change in healthcare delivery and in providing challenging analysis on health policy. He has a strong interest in using different disciplines to inform health policy. He has worked for the King’s Fund, KPMG’s global health practice and the NHS Confederation where he was Director of Policy for 11 years. Prior to that he worked at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where he remains an honorary visiting professor. He started his professional life as a graduate trainee in NHS management and worked at hospital and regional level following this.