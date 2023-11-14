Meeting the Needs Research for RAF and RN Families

RAND Europe is delighted to announce the start of research funded by the Royal Air Force (RAF) Benevolent Fund and Greenwich Hospital in understanding the current and future size, demographics and support needs of RAF and Royal Navy (RN) Service People, Veterans and Families.

Photo by Royal Air Force Benevolent Fund

In order to provide effective support to the Armed Forces Community, and to ensure that funds are invested in the most relevant and impactful way, service providers require an accurate understanding of the evolving size, demographics and needs of the community. The RAND Europe research will examine specifically the RAF and RN communities to capture specific trends and challenges that may not be identified in the more usual research carried out at tri-service level, which also includes the Army.

Using a mixed method approach, the project aims to:

Obtain a best estimate of the current size and key demographics of the RAF and RN communities. Estimate the size and demographics of the RAF and RN communities out to 2040. Characterise the support needs of the RAF and RN communities. Identify recommendations for future service provision.

Further information can be found on the project page.