RAND Europe Associates

David Gioe is a British Academy Global Professor and Visiting Professor of Intelligence and International Security in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London. David is also Associate Professor of History at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and History Fellow for the Army Cyber Institute. David is Director of Studies for the Cambridge Security Initiative and is co-convener of its International Security and Intelligence program. He earned a B.A. in History and Social Science from Wheaton College, an M.A. from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and a Ph.D. in Politics and International Studies from the University of Cambridge under the supervision of Professor Christopher Andrew. He also holds a graduate certificate in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and is an elected Fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

David’s peer-reviewed scholarship has appeared in numerous outlets including Intelligence and National Security, Political Science Quarterly, the RUSI Journal, the Cambridge Review of International Affairs, and The Journal of Cyber Policy. His commentary and analysis have been published by The Washington Post, The Washington Times, The Atlantic, The National Interest, Foreign Policy, War on the Rocks, The Strategy Bridge, Lawfare, World Politics Review and many other outlets. He co-edited a 50th Anniversary volume on the Cuban Missile Crisis. His recent co-authored book, The CIA and the Pursuit of Security, is a history of the Central Intelligence Agency published by Edinburgh University Press. David serves on the editorial board of the Routledge Advances in Defense Studies (RAiDS) book series and is the intelligence and history area editor for the Cyber Defense Review journal.

Before starting his academic career, David was an intelligence officer, beginning with appointment as a Presidential Management Fellow in the FBI National Security Division with responsibility for economic espionage cases and later counterterrorism. Later, he transferred to the CIA as a counterterrorism analyst in the DCI’s Counterterrorist Center (CTC) before earning field tradecraft certification as a CIA operations officer. He served multiple overseas tours in the Middle East and in Europe, handling a wide variety of portfolios from counterintelligence cases to covert action.

David retains his commission as a Commander in the Navy Reserve and has completed over 22 years of combined active and reserve service. He is a qualified Information Dominance Warfare Officer, Foreign area Officer (European Command), and Naval Attaché. He was most recently assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Defense Attaché Service, having served previously in DIA’s Defense Debriefing Service. He also deployed as Director for Human Intelligence and Counterintelligence for the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with responsibility for military intelligence operations in 13 countries. Other Navy assignments include service as a Division Officer in the Office of Naval Intelligence, as a Department Head in the European Command Joint Analysis Center, RAF Molesworth, UK, and briefly as the Acting Assistant Naval Attaché in the United States Embassy in London. He is a recipient of the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, amongst other personal and unit citations.