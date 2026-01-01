RAND Europe Associates
Associates are experienced researchers who maintain an affiliation with RAND Europe and bring complementary skills to supplement those of our core staff.
John Aitken
John Aitken was born in Newcastle and educated locally before reading English Language and Literature at Birmingham. He joined the Royal Navy in September 1992 and volunteered for submarine service. He followed the usual career profile of courses followed by sea-going appointments, mainly in SSNs (Hunter-Killer submarines), until selected for 'Perisher' (the Submarine Command Course) which he passed in November 2005. He was Executive Officer of HMS SUPERB December 2005 – October 2008 completing a variety of operational deployments before taking command and overseeing her decommissioning as her final Commanding Officer. He then enjoyed an exchange posting with the United States Navy at COMSUBDEVRON 12 in Groton, Connecticut where he was Department Head for Mission Analysis, a fascinating job and a fantastic life experience. He was selected for promotion to Commander and for Sea-Command in 2010 and took Command of HMS TALENT in July 2011. A thoroughly enjoyable tour saw TALENT regenerate in quick time, winning the VALIANT Trophy for best submarine to undergo FOST training in 2012 before deploying on operations in the North and South Atlantic, the Mediterranean and East of Suez. After command John joined the Directing Staff of Advanced Command and Staff Course at Shrivenham in April 2014 where he taught until December 2015. He then joined the Naval Staff and worked in the International Engagements team before a six month secondment to the Cabinet Office. On promotion to Captain he moved to Navy Command HQ in Portsmouth as the Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff (Submarines) where he was the Senior Operator for the submarine force, responsible for Submarine Warfare policy matters, led the In-Service Capability Management for submarines and was Programme Director for the RN’s upgrade of the Spearfish Heavy Weight Torpedo, a Government Major Programme. During this assignment he completed the Projects Leadership Programme with Cranfield University. Selected for promotion to Commodore in May 2021 he became Deputy Director Submarines in the HQ. Aside from a challenging full-time job he also found the time to graduate from the Major Projects Leadership Academy (MPLA) at the Saïd Business School at Oxford University and achieved chartership with the Nautical Institute as a Master Mariner. John was awarded an OBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List in June 2024 for his "outstanding contribution to the warfighting efficiency of the Royal Navy" and retired from the Service in September 2024 whereupon he took up an appointment with Peel Ports, based in Liverpool.
John is married to his considerably better half Pippa. In his spare time he enjoys strength training, growing roses, and is a season ticket holder at the Harlequins rugby club. He is a member of the PG Wodehouse Society, reads a broad range of literature and has a keen interest in politics and current affairs. As is to be expected given his place of birth he remains fascinated by the ongoing tragi-comedy that is Newcastle United Football Club.
Tim Banfield
Chartered Public Finance Accountant
Tim spent 30 years operating at the heart of the Civil Service, with Parliament and internationally in project delivery, advisory and assurance-based roles. His roles in Cabinet Office as Head of the Government Project Delivery Profession, with the National Audit Office and across defence and security meant Tim regularly operated at the highest levels, including Permanent Under-Secretaries and Ministers and with senior commercial executives.
Tim is a globally recognised thought leader in project delivery and defence acquisition. He has over 20 years broadcast, print media and public speaking experience. He has published more than 30 articles and being a contributing author to several books on project delivery and defence. Tim is a an Honorary Fellow of the APM, a Fellow and Board Member of the International Centre for Complex Project Management, a Chartered Public Finance Accountant and an alumnus of the Government Major Projects Leadership Academy.
Gavin Barlow
Former Director in the Cabinet Office, Home Office and Ministry of DefenceGavin Barlow has had a diverse range of Director-level strategy, operational and policy roles in the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Justice, Home Office and Cabinet Office. He has been responsible for Policy Planning and Armed Forces personnel policy in the MOD, for counter-terrorism strategy and planning in the Home Office and has led cross-Whitehall reviews of stabilisation and civil effect and of economic crime enforcement. From 2018 to 2021 he was Director Capability in the National Security Secretariat of the Cabinet Office, which included responsibility for nuclear and defence policy and for delivering the first Integrated Review. He then attended the 2022 Royal College of Defence Studies course, completing an MA in International Security and Strategy, staying on as one of the Senior Directing Staff for the 2023 course. He is now an independent Defence consultant and a post-graduate researcher in the Defence Studies Department at King’s College London.
Nick Borton
Lieutenant General (Retd)Lieutenant General Sir Nick Borton was commissioned into the British Army in 1991. Over a 34-year career, he served in UK, Germany, Belize, Bosnia, Brunei, Cyprus, Iraq and Afghanistan. He has worked in strategy and policy in the UK Ministry of Defence, and commanded at every level from platoon to corps. His most recent appointments included: Commander 16 Air Assault Brigade; Commander 3rd (UK) Division, and Chief of Staff UK Permanent Joint HQ, where he was responsible for the daily running of all UK joint operations globally. His most recent appointment was command of the NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, UK’s senior field formation, focused on NATO deterrence in Europe. On leaving the Army, he has become a NATO Senior Mentor and holds a number of board advisory roles.
Jenny Bousfield
Health Care ResearcherDr. Jenny Bousfield is an experienced health and care researcher with a particular interest in service improvement and innovation for mental health and the health of women. Whilst at RAND Europe, Jenny contributed skills in business development, stakeholder engagement and qualitative analysis of complex interventions. Her portfolio includes a number of policy priorities and areas, such as the mental health of children and young people, large infrastructure projects (WISH2) and services for people who use drugs and alcohol (D-SITAR). Jenny also worked on a national evaluation of Women’s Health Hubs and was co-PI for an NIHR-funded award evaluating the government’s health grant for people with thalidomide damage as they age. Jenny holds a Ph.D. in mental health, with a focus on the role of gender in experiences of social exclusion for people experiencing psychosis. Prior to working with RAND her focus was on healthy ageing and dementia through clinical trials, a large-scale longitudinal biomarkers study and brain donation programmes. Jenny is motivated to tackle complex healthcare issues through innovative methods and inclusive stakeholder discussions, paying close attention to the role of inequalities.
Maggie Bradford
Maggie Bradford is an experienced qualitative researcher in the area of health and care research. At RAND Europe, Maggie managed multiple NIHR-funded evaluations across primary, secondary, and community care settings, applying mixed methods and qualitative approaches to complex health system challenges. Maggie’s portfolio includes studies on drug and alcohol services, rare disease care coordination, and the evaluation of the Thalidomide Health Grant, with a particular focus on participatory research and co-production with people with lived experience. Holding an M.Sc. in inequalities and social science from the London School of Economics, Maggie’s research is shaped by an understanding of the intersection of social, economic, and health inequalities. This builds on a career spent in the charity sector: in policy, at children’s charity the NSPCC, and frontline support work with people experiencing homelessness.
Pascal Carlucci
Lecturer in International Relations, Coventry University
Dr. Pascal Carlucci is a Lecturer in International Relations at Coventry University and has taught at King’s College London, Defence Academy of the United Kingdom and Royal Holloway University of London. His research interests include the relationship between strategy and the international system, statecraft, strategic competition and global economy.
He worked for more than a decade for both governments and international organisations on political and security challenges. He worked in the Cabinet of the Vice President of the European Commission (Freedom, Security and Justice). He was advisor for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Italy in the Directorate for Political and Security Affairs. In this role he was part of the Delegation of the Italian Presidency to the G7/G8 in 2009.
For four consecutive years, he was seconded to the European Union Police Mission in Afghanistan in Kabul where he covered the position of Deputy Head of Police Reform, in charge of the coordination of the advising activities at the Ministry of Interior. He later worked as International Cooperation Adviser for EUCAP-Sahel Niger (European Union capacity building mission) where he covered regional challenges on counterterrorism, migration and transnational criminal activities.
Dr. Carlucci holds a Ph.D. in War Studies awarded by King’s College London and is an alumnus of the College of Europe in Bruges where he earned a M.A. in EU International Relations and Diplomacy. In 2010 he was named European Young Leader by the Atlantik-Brücke.
Sarah Chen
Sarah Chen is a game designer and researcher focused on future technology, society, and warfare. She is a D.Phil. (Ph.D.) candidate in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Oxford, where she studies as a Rhodes Scholar. Her doctoral project, PARAGON (Public Attitudes Research Assessing Games on Conflict), combines discrete choice gamification with a novel narrative consequentialism approach to empirically study public preferences. The custom research game asks: "What do we want the future of warfare to look like?" At RAND, Sarah supports the Center for the Geopolitics of AGI's work on the Infinite Potential platform. She researches AI crises, writes scenarios, and supports in-person game facilitation and analysis of "Day After AGI" games.
For the 2026–2027 cycle, Sarah is a Cyber Effects Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and a Fellow at the Institute for Future Conflict, where she studies wargames about cyber and technology conflict. She has designed and run games and simulations for government, industry, and commercial clients, including an award-winning non-Euclidean virtual reality game. She holds an M.Sc. in Social Science of the Internet from the University of Oxford and a dual B.A. in International Relations and Philosophy, Politics, and Economics from Claremont McKenna College. Her other research interests include cyber conflict, information and influence operations, and forecasting.
Vince Connelly
Professor of Psychology at the Oxford Brookes University Defence and Security Centre and Programme Lead for the Oxford Brookes Psychology programmes
Professor Vince Connelly is Professor of Psychology at the Oxford Brookes University Defence and Security Centre and Programme Lead for the Oxford Brookes Psychology programmes.
Vince is best known for his research on the Reserve Forces. His research on integrating Reservists and Regulars within the “Whole Force” approach has been especially influential with the British Army. A founder member of the UK Future Reserves Research Programme in 2014, he has contributed to and led numerous projects examining the Reserve Forces experience. This includes understanding recruitment and retention issues, the need for family support, improving productivity and how to design and deploy Reserve Forces for warfighting. He has authored many peer-reviewed papers and articles on these topics, and his 2023 co-edited book, Contemporary Military Reserves: Between the Civilian and Military Worlds, presents a comparative study of international military reserves.
Vince is a Fellow of the Inter-University Seminar on Armed Forces and Society, the academic member of the UK Reserve Forces External Scrutiny Team, a trustee of the Berkshire Yeomanry Museum and a member of the Forces in Mind Trust Research Centre Stakeholder Advisory Panel, among others. Vince has also published many research studies in the field of educational psychology examining the development of literacy skills.
Vince has 40 years’ experience of part-time volunteer service with the Armed Forces.
Charles Cowley
Dr. Charles Cowley is a Senior Research Fellow at RAND Europe and is a Visiting Fellow in Safety Leadership at Cranfield University School of Management. His main research interest is in the influence of leadership on the safe operation of high-hazard technology, especially how leadership practices influence organisational learning, enabling adaptation in contexts that also require rule-following.
He is a consultant to the Institution of Chemical Engineers (IChemE) and leads a course in Process Safety Leadership and Culture aimed at Board members in high-hazard industries. Previously, he developed and led a course in Engineering Project Management for IChemE.
Charles is also a consultant to the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) Center for Chemical Process Safety (CCPS) where, since 2012, as well as teaching and speaking at conferences, he has led industry expert practitioner teams in developing guidance, including Bow Ties in Risk Management, Wiley, 2018; and Human Factors Handbook for Process Plant Operations, Wiley, 2022. From 2017 to 2025, he represented CCPS at the Major Accident Hazards Bureau of the European Commission Joint Research Centre.
Other work has included leading a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) mission to Madagascar to advise on high-hazard industrial risk, a project for Arup and Highways England on safety leadership and culture, and consulting to the OECD on chemical risk management.
A chartered engineer with an MBA from Henley Business School, Charles spent 27 years at Shell, in major projects, asset integrity, competence management and safety culture. He has worked extensively throughout Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas, leading numerous operational audits and accident investigations. At Shell’s HQ in The Hague, he led the team developing a simplified global control framework for critical operational risks.
Charles qualified as a commercial pilot and was a flight instructor for over forty years.
He is passionate about the importance of adaptive leadership for organisational resilience.
Shelly Culbertson
Senior Research Fellow at RAND Europe and the president and founder of Orbis GroupShelly Culbertson is a Senior Research Fellow at RAND Europe and the president and founder of Orbis Group. Her research focuses on the Middle East, institutional capacity building, disaster and post-conflict recovery, refugees, and global education. She has conducted multiple studies that informed institutional capacity building in the Middle East in Qatar, the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, and the West Bank/Gaza. Most recently, she worked to develop a spatial and infrastructure vision for the West Bank and Gaza and a housing plan for Gaza. She led a disaster recovery plan for the U.S. Virgin Islands, sponsored by FEMA, and a study on post-conflict stabilization of Mosul, Iraq, after the operations against ISIS. She co-led a multi-year effort to advise the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq on improving education and coordinated RAND's project to design programs for the Qatar National Research Fund. Culbertson previously served as associate director of RAND’s Disaster Management and Resilience Program and director of the Infrastructure, Immigration, & Security Operations Program. Prior to RAND, she worked at the U.S. State Department on Turkey and at LMI Government Consulting. Her commentaries have appeared in Foreign Policy, Los Angeles Times, The National Interest, The Hill, Newsweek, and elsewhere, and she has conducted media interviews on MSNBC, NPR, BBC World, and elsewhere. Culbertson is the author of The Fires of Spring: A Post Arab Spring Journey Through the Turbulent New Middle East (St. Martin's Press). She earned her M.P.A. from Princeton University.
Colin Da’Silva
Founding Director
Colin Da Silva is a founding director of Edenwood Advisory Ltd, which provides advice and support to senior leaders and boards on developing effective strategy; performance measurement; risk management and delivering better operating models. He speaks regularly on these subjects and on ‘Leading in Tough Times’ using the experience he gained while serving in the Royal Air Force to promote the value of authentic leadership. He is also a trustee of Lupus UK.
Colin joined the RAF towards the end of the Cold War and spent his early years on fighter squadrons at home and abroad. He enjoyed a variety of senior appointments: he commanded Camp BASTION in Afghanistan, which was the largest overseas UK Garrison since the Second World War; he was the military lead for the Defence Transformation Programme, led by the recommendations of Lord Levene; he was the Defence Attaché to Moscow; the Head of RAF Transformation and, in his final appointment, was Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (in the rank of Air Vice-Marshal) where he was an executive member of the Air Force Board and also a core member of the audit, risk, finance, innovation, infrastructure and people committees. He was appointed as a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in the 2023 New Years Honours List and retired from the RAF in April 2023.
Colin holds a master’s degree in Defence Studies from KCL and has a continuing interest in the language, culture and regional dynamics of Eastern Europe and especially Russia.
Catherine DaviesCatherine Davies is a senior research fellow at RAND Europe. She brings over 25 years of experience in higher education leadership and interdisciplinary social science research, combining academic expertise with senior advisory roles across government, major research funders, and the university sector. She has advised the UK COVID-19 Inquiry, the Department for Education, the Department of Health and Social Care, Wellcome, and UKRI, translating evidence into policy development, funding reforms, and institutional strategy. Cat specialises in research and institutional culture, research and funding strategy, evaluation, policy engagement and equity, diversity, and inclusion. As Dean for Research Culture at the University of Leeds, she led institution-wide strategy and organisational change to strengthen equity, accountability, and integrity across a community of more than 5,000 staff, with demonstrable improvements to incentive structures, responsible research assessment, funding allocation mechanisms, and institutional governance. At the national level, Cat led a major evaluation of Wellcome’s research culture initiatives and serves as a REF2029 Main Panel expert in Strategy, People and Research Environment. Her expertise in research systems and governance is regularly sought by national sector bodies and research organisations. A professor of language development, Cat has led multi-disciplinary research programmes focused on reducing inequalities in children’s education and health. At RAND Europe, she applies a systems-level, metascientific perspective to evaluation, evidence synthesis, and strategic advisory work, helping institutions design fairer, more effective research and policy ecosystems.
Ernst Dijxhoorn
Assistant Professor, Institute of Security and Global Affairs at Leiden UniversityErnst Dijxhoorn is an assistant professor in war studies in the Institute of Security and Global Affairs (ISGA) at Leiden University, where he also serves as Director of the Master’s Programme in crisis and security management. He earned his Ph.D. in war studies from King’s College London in 2014, and holds an M.A. in international peace and security from King’s College London, as well as an LLM in international public law from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining Leiden University, he taught at the Department of War Studies at King’s College London. His research focuses on the intersection of international law and contemporary armed conflict, international criminal tribunals, the role and behaviour of quasi-state actors in warfare, and the impact of emerging technologies on modern conflict.
Klaus Dodds
Senior Research Fellow at RAND EuropeKlaus Dodds is a Senior Research Fellow at RAND Europe. For many years, he was Professor of Geopolitics and latterly Executive Dean at Royal Holloway University of London. He was also a Visiting Professor at the College of Europe in Warsaw, where he taught courses on the geopolitics of disinformation. He has served as a specialist adviser to two parliamentary enquiries in London and acted as an expert adviser to NATO's Strategic Foresight Analysis. He has published widely on border geopolitics, governance of the polar regions and geopolitics and strategy. His latest book is Unfrozen: The Fight for the Future of the Arctic (Yale University Press, 2025 and co-written with Mia Bennett). Klaus's work has been published in many media outlets including Economist, Le Grand Continent, Spectator, and Time magazines. His next book will consider spheres of influence in contemporary geopolitics.
John Drennan
Visiting Fellow, Europe in the World Programme
John Drennan is a Visiting Fellow, Europe in the World Programme, at Egmont – The Royal Institute for International Relations in Brussels, Belgium. His time at Egmont has been made possible by a Council on Foreign Relations (United States) Robert A. Belfer International Affairs Fellowship in European Security. His research focuses on NATO’s approach to escalation management since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Russian foreign and defence policy. He is also a Non-Resident Fellow at the Kyiv-headquartered Transatlantic Dialogue Centre, where he contributes to research and supports initiatives on U.S.-Ukraine-Europe security assistance issues and the evolving transatlantic coalition approach to supporting Ukraine. Previously, he was a Senior Policy Analyst at the RAND Corporation in Washington, D.C., where he researched U.S. defence policy, European security, the war in Ukraine, Russian foreign and defence policy, and nuclear strategy and arms control. From May 2024 to May 2025, he worked as Ukraine Country Director in the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia at the U.S. Department of Defence while on leave from RAND via the Intergovernmental Personnel Act. He holds an M.A. in strategic studies and international economics from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a B.A. in political science, international studies, and economics from Case Western Reserve University.
Eric Drexler
Senior Research Fellow at RAND Europe
Eric Drexler is a Senior Research Fellow at RAND Europe, focusing on the geopolitical implications of advanced artificial intelligence and transformative technologies. His current work analyzes strategic frameworks for managing AI capabilities, with particular attention to general implementation capacity, defensive stability, and paths toward cooperative security. A former Senior Research Fellow at Oxford University's Future of Humanity Institute, Drexler authored the technical report “Reframing Superintelligence: Comprehensive AI Services as General Intelligence,” which has contributed to current approaches in advanced AI development and governance. He currently advises both the Centre for the Governance of AI and the Center for AI Risk Management & Alignment.
His research integrates technical analysis with strategic policy considerations, examining how emerging AI capabilities could transform software development, manufacturing, and international security arrangements. Through his publications, Drexler has developed frameworks for structured transparency and cooperative security to help manage transformative technological change. This systems-level approach builds on his earlier work in molecular systems engineering, beginning with his 1981 paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The work continued through his MIT doctoral research, published as Nanosystems: Molecular Machinery, Manufacturing, and Computation, and his subsequent role in leading the Battelle Memorial Institute's Technology Roadmap for Productive Nanosystems, a project supported by multiple US National Laboratories. His current work applies these analytical methods to identify practical paths toward stable and beneficial outcomes in a world transformed by artificial intelligence.
Mike Driver
Mike held several senior positions across central government. Since leaving the Civil Service he has established a portfolio of Non-Executive and Advisory roles.
His career in the Civil Service began when he joined the Department of Health and Social Security. He worked in operational delivery before moving into regional management and then into a series of policy roles.
Mike moved into government finance in the 1990s. He held a number of senior roles, including Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Department for Work and Pensions from 2012. In 2016 he became the CFO at the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), and, in 2017, was also appointed as Head of the Government Finance Function (GFF) at HM Treasury. As Head of the GFF, he focused on driving the agenda to substantially strengthen the finance function's critical role at the heart of government.
From August 2020, Mike spent six months as the Interim Permanent Secretary at the MoJ, before being appointed the Senior Responsible Officer for the Borders and Managed Quarantine Programme at the Department of Health and Social Care. In September 2021, Mike left the Civil Service and now holds roles with several organisations including Sopra Steria, Maximus, KPMG, Newton and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
Mike is a chartered public finance accountant, and a chartered management accountant. He was President of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accounting (CIPFA) and was made a Companion of the Order of the Bath (CB) in Queen Elizabeth II’s 2018 Birthday Honours.
William Dunbar
William Dunbar is a Georgia and Caucasus expert who has lived in and been writing about Georgia for twenty years. Currently an associate at RAND Europe and a consultant at Amnesty International, in the past, he has led projects on information integrity in Georgia, media sustainability in Armenia, and led nationwide campaigns to promote democratic accountability and EU integration that reached millions of Georgians. An experienced journalist and analyst, he has worked with the region's top investigative journalists to deliver award-winning investigations.
William first arrived in Georgia just before the Rose Revolution in 2003, on a travel grant from Cambridge University. He moved to Georgia full-time in 2006, witnessed the Russian invasion in 2008, and became a citizen in 2012.
Over the two decades since, he has developed a deep understanding of the politics and culture of the Caucasus, regularly contributing to international publications and commentary on events. William is a regular contributor to Private Eye, and a frequent writer for Apollo Magazine, where he covers arts and architecture from across the Caucasus and Central Asia. He is also an internationally recognised authority on Caucasian textiles and helps to run a charity that preserves this ancient art form.
Nigel Edwards
Independent Health Policy Expert
Nigel Edwards is an independent health policy expert working as an advisor with WHO, the National Association of Primary Care and the National Centre for Rural Health and Care.
Nigel was Chief Executive at the Nuffield Trust from 2012 to 2023. He has a long career in health policy and working on innovation and change in health care delivery and in providing challenging analysis on health policy. He has a strong interest in using different disciplines to inform health policy.
He has worked for the King’s Fund, KPMG’s global health practice and the NHS Confederation where he was Director of Policy for 11 years. Prior to that he worked at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, where he remains an honorary visiting professor. He started his professional life as a graduate trainee in NHS management and worked at hospital and regional level following this.
Nigel works across a range of issues from new models of service delivery, primary care, local health strategy and on wider health care policy in the UK and internationally. Most recently this has included reviewing the strategies for developing a teaching hospital and a rural health system in Wales, supporting WHO Europe in developing its thinking on hospitals, developing a vision for community pharmacy and working on research about the role of District Hospitals in low income countries.
Will EvansWill Evans is a recently retired UK Diplomat and national security official. He has served in Bosnia, Estonia, Romania, Afghanistan, France and NATO (Belgium). Most recently, he has worked on international cyber issues. Appointed OBE ‘for services to national security’, Will took a First in History and is a Visiting Fellow at the Changing Character of War centre in Oxford where he is writing a book on the politics of UK defence since 1945. His interests extend from defence policy and international allies to issues of deterrence and strategy.
Triin EdovaldTriin Edovald is a senior research fellow at RAND Europe, specialising in the design and delivery of rigorous impact evaluations, with particular expertise in randomised controlled trials. She works across the full range of evaluation methods, including quasi-experimental designs, pilot and feasibility studies, rapid-cycle testing, and theory-based approaches. She has a broader interest in the development of evidence generation infrastructure and in building the evidence architecture that supports the use of research in decision-making. As Head of Evaluation at the Education Endowment Foundation, Triin oversaw a portfolio of around 80 live studies spanning pilot evaluations, RCTs, and scale-up evaluations across English schools, alongside the EEF's Global Trials Fund and its work building international evaluation capacity. As Director of Evidence and Experimentation at Nesta, she led its experimental approach to complex societal challenges, embedding rigorous evaluation standards across mission-led programmes. Earlier roles include Principal Researcher at the Innovation Growth Lab and Head of Evaluation at NatCen Social Research.
John Foreman
UK Defence Attaché Moscow
Over a varied Royal Navy service, John Foreman developed new ideas, established national policy, and achieved change across organisational and national boundaries. He deployed globally on operations, led strategic, operational, and business planning, commanded warships, facilitated senior engagement, and delivered individual and collective training in the UK, for NATO, and in Ukraine. He also managed complex acquisition programmes, and led delivery of Board-level outputs in complex organisations.
He has also achieved results in a number of demanding roles with the US, NATO, EU, and in Russia and Ukraine. He has a proven flair for foreign languages, and refined cultural sensitivity after working with the citizens – military and civilian - of many nations and backgrounds. He is a proven international negotiator, achieving consensus through patience, humour, and flexibility. Able to operate at the highest political and military levels, he has delivered strategic advice to very senior leaders, often to extremely tight deadlines.
Since his first visit to Moscow and Kyiv in 1979, John Foreman has had a lifelong interest in Russia, Ukraine, their languages, peoples, cultures, and history. In January 2023, John was appointed CBE after 3 years as UK Defence Attaché Moscow, including for his advice to His Majesty’s Government on Russian and regional military and security matters, particularly in the run up to, and after, Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. He also commanded the Embassy’s crisis response.
Alicia Forsyth
Independent Consultant
Alicia Forsyth is an Independent Consultant working on Defence and International Security.
During a civil service career spanning over 20 years, Alicia served in a variety of posts, including Head of British Defence Strategy, Deputy Secretary to the Iraq Inquiry and Political Adviser to the EU Force in Bosnia Herzegovina. She orchestrated the diplomatic campaign around the UK’s COP Presidency and afterward led on the development and delivery of the UK’s international climate strategy. She left the Civil Service to be Global Director Climate at the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation. Earlier in her career, she spent a year at the Harvard Kennedy School gaining a Master's in Public Administration.
She moved to an independent consultancy in September 2025.
Erik Frinking
Partner, Scenarios4summits
Dr. Erik Frinking is a senior research fellow at RAND Europe and an internationally recognized expert in international and national security affairs. For more than 25 years, he has been involved in addressing high-level, complex policy issues in various domains (cybersecurity, science & technology, defence and security) in a large number of European and North American countries, and for numerous international organizations. His responsibilities and activities focus on formulating and analyzing policy options, evaluating policy outcomes, and developing strategies.
Between 2008 and 2018, Frinking was a member of the management team at The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies and the director of its National Security Programme/Strategic Futures Programme. Prior to that, he was a senior policy analyst at TNO, the largest defence and security research institute of the Netherlands. From 1992 until 2006, he worked at RAND Europe as the director of the Education, Science & Technology, and Innovation Programme. He holds a master’s degree in political science, University of Leiden.
During his career, Frinking has worked with many different types of security organizations in the Netherlands and beyond, such as the policy departments of ministries of Defence, Justice & Security, and Foreign Affairs; crisis management units in the National Police, Ministry of Infrastructure and Environment, and Security Regions; and specific cyberpolicy segments of NATO, the Dutch government and the European Commission. In these partnerships, he was a main contributor to the formulation and deployment of the Dutch National Security Strategy (2007) and the first National Cybersecurity Strategy (2011).
David Gioe
Commander, USN, Ph.D., FRHistS
David Gioe is a British Academy Global Professor and Visiting Professor of Intelligence and International Security in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London. David is also Associate Professor of History at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and History Fellow for the Army Cyber Institute. David is Director of Studies for the Cambridge Security Initiative and is co-convener of its International Security and Intelligence program. He earned a B.A. in History and Social Science from Wheaton College, an M.A. from the Georgetown University School of Foreign Service, and a Ph.D. in Politics and International Studies from the University of Cambridge under the supervision of Professor Christopher Andrew. He also holds a graduate certificate in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and is an elected Fellow of the Royal Historical Society.
David’s peer-reviewed scholarship has appeared in numerous outlets including Intelligence and National Security, Political Science Quarterly, the RUSI Journal, the Cambridge Review of International Affairs, and The Journal of Cyber Policy. His commentary and analysis have been published by The Washington Post, The Washington Times, The Atlantic, The National Interest, Foreign Policy, War on the Rocks, The Strategy Bridge, Lawfare, World Politics Review and many other outlets. He co-edited a 50th Anniversary volume on the Cuban Missile Crisis. His recent co-authored book, The CIA and the Pursuit of Security, is a history of the Central Intelligence Agency published by Edinburgh University Press. David serves on the editorial board of the Routledge Advances in Defense Studies (RAiDS) book series and is the intelligence and history area editor for the Cyber Defense Review journal.
Before starting his academic career, David was an intelligence officer, beginning with appointment as a Presidential Management Fellow in the FBI National Security Division with responsibility for economic espionage cases and later counterterrorism. Later, he transferred to the CIA as a counterterrorism analyst in the DCI’s Counterterrorist Center (CTC) before earning field tradecraft certification as a CIA operations officer. He served multiple overseas tours in the Middle East and in Europe, handling a wide variety of portfolios from counterintelligence cases to covert action.
David retains his commission as a Commander in the Navy Reserve and has completed over 22 years of combined active and reserve service. He is a qualified Information Dominance Warfare Officer, Foreign area Officer (European Command), and Naval Attaché. He was most recently assigned to the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Defense Attaché Service, having served previously in DIA’s Defense Debriefing Service. He also deployed as Director for Human Intelligence and Counterintelligence for the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) with responsibility for military intelligence operations in 13 countries. Other Navy assignments include service as a Division Officer in the Office of Naval Intelligence, as a Department Head in the European Command Joint Analysis Center, RAF Molesworth, UK, and briefly as the Acting Assistant Naval Attaché in the United States Embassy in London. He is a recipient of the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, amongst other personal and unit citations.
Michele Groppi
Teaching Fellow, King's College London
Dr Michele Groppi is a Teaching Fellow in 'Challenges to the International Order' at King's College London, Defence Studies Department. He obtained his BA from Stanford University (Honors) in International Relations with a thesis focusing on trade and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
After moving to Israel, he got an MA in Counterterrorism and Homeland Security (Summa Cum Laude) from the Interdisciplinary Center, Herzliya, where he is also a Fellow and Editorial Member at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT).
Michele joined King's PhD Programme in Defence Studies in 2013, concentrating on Islamist radicalisation in Italy. Through extensive field work, he concluded the largest quantitative and qualitative investigation in the field, sparking discussion within Italian academia and governmental institutions.
Michele's main research interests are divided into three main elements: the territorial dimension (terrorism and radicalisation in specific areas, including Italy and Europe); the conceptual domain focusing on theories and mechanisms of radicalisation and terrorism; comparison of drivers amongst terrorists and extremist non-violent populations.
Committed to internationalisation, Michele founded the International Team for the Study of Security - Verona, a cultural association exploring multiple facets of international security, ranging from terrorism to climate change, from great power competition to pandemics, from energy security to space militarisation. As ITSS Verona president, Michele has organised international events, podcasts, and webinar series, bringing together leading experts from the most prestigious institutions.
Kweilen Hatleskog
Managing Partner, K2 Advisory Partners
Kweilen Hatleskog is a seasoned advisor in defence, space and secure-tech. With more than a decade of experience in supporting executives and Boards across both commercial industry and private equity, Kweilen matches deep sector expertise, with a broad business acumen and an understanding of the geo-political context.
As managing partner of K2 Advisory Partners, Kweilen works with blue-chip and venture companies; supporting management with growth options development, market entry strategy and transaction planning.
Prior to starting K2 Advisory Partners, Kweilen was a member of the regional executive at Northrop Grumman, heading corporate development, business planning and government relations for the EMEA business. Previously, Kweilen spent twelve years as corporate development executive and investor; serving variously as a Director for Group M&A at BAE Systems plc, a partner at C5 Capital, and VP of Strategy and Planning in Inmarsat’s Global Government Business.
Kweilen is passionate about the emergent union of techno-democracies and the opportunity to leverage technological innovations to defend and advance democracy. A personal advocate of the Special Relationship, Kweilen is focused on supporting innovative approaches to investment and on growing disruptive businesses to ensure that allied governments can benefit from the technological transformations underway.
An American by birth, Kweilen started her career at the Pentagon, working on inter-agency operations and counter-terrorism policy. There she was awarded both the Office of the Secretary of Defence Award for Exceptional Public Service and the Secretary of the Navy Award for Superior Public Service.
Hiski Haukkala
Professor of International Relations at the Faculty of Management and Business, Tampere University, FinlandDr. Hiski Haukkala is currently a Professor of International Relations at the Faculty of Management and Business, Tampere University, Finland. Until spring 2024 he was the Secretary General and Chief of the Cabinet at the Office of the President of the Republic of Finland. Previously he has held positions at the Universities of Turku and Tampere, the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the Finnish Institute of International Affairs as well as visiting positions at the University of Oxford, the Wilson Center (Washington D.C.), the College of Europe in Natolin (Warsaw), the EU Institute of Security Studies (Paris), the IISS (London) and the University of Stirling (Scotland). He is the author of numerous books and articles on EU foreign policy, Russia and International Relations. Dr. Haukkala is an accomplished public speaker who takes a keen interest in questions of bringing stability, order and governance into increasingly turbulent world politics.
Miriam Pasternak JørgensenMiriam Pasternak Jørgensen is an is an associate (Research Fellow) with RAND Europe, where she works on projects related to forecasting, security policy, and emerging technologies in Europe. Before joining RAND Europe as an Associate, she worked as a policy analyst at the RAND Corporation in Washington, D.C., contributing to the RAND Forecasting Initiative and its research on crowdsourced forecasting. Miriam is also a PhD student at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU Management), Department of Technology, Management and Economics. Her doctoral project examines how artificial intelligence and agent-based models can enhance the analytical understanding of complex systems and decision-making processes in policy and security domains. She holds a BA in Law from the University of Copenhagen and an MA in Security Studies from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.
John Kendall
Director, DCI Limited
John Kendall is a Senior Research Fellow at RAND Europe with experience in the areas of technology, cyber, future and unconventional warfare; Russian and Chinese strategy; and operational and strategic war-games. He has worked on UK Ministry of Defence, NATO and overseas projects, as well as having a background in the tech industry. He is a graduate of the Royal College of Defence Studies’ strategy and strategic leadership course.
John has over a decade’s experience in using technology and techniques to improves businesses; has spoken on cyber at NATO’s Science and Technology Organisation and at industry events; and worked on a tech demonstrator for technology strategy and policy options. He has also worked on an industry-government partnership to develop cyber-defence skills. He has analysed future warfare and written the unconventional doctrine for a non-European government blending emerging technology with proven practice and both civil and security techniques.
In military education and wargaming, John has supported or led exercise control and development for around 35 operational and strategic exercises. Predominantly run for the UK’s senior military and government leadership courses but also includes advising on the development of a new NATO scenario.
Russian work has included Russian engagement options; the use of Russia as a proxy in exercises; and academic work on the strategic context and threat of Russian sub-threshold operations. Academic work on China has focussed on cyber as a strategic deterrent in the context of the Chinese rejuvenation strategy. John has also co-authored unconventional operations doctrine and written on future war for an overseas government with a focus on countering Iran.
In the resilience field John has red-teamed Olympic elements of emergency response planning; led a study into the US response to Hurricane Sandy; and supported NHS analytical and planning groups during the first COVID peak.
John uses red-teaming techniques including the Premortem in education and on live problems. Other academic study includes a research into authoritarian dictatorship; utility of military reserve personnel; and analysing State intervention motivations using historical analysis.
Paul Kendall
Director, Blackdown Consultancy Limited
A former Royal Air Force officer, Paul Kendall is a director of Blackdown Consultancy, which provides expertise in wargaming, military technology, command and control, and multi-domain integration for defence customers including DSTL, QinetiQ and the MOD.
He joined the Royal Air Force after graduating from Imperial College. His early career was spent flying helicopters in the battlefield support, special forces and combat search and rescue roles. He has served operationally in Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan and in UK, U.S. and NATO headquarters including directing air operations for the Libya conflict and the London Olympics. Other appointments have covered airworthiness, instructing at the Defence Academy, geospatial intelligence, and 3 years in the Pentagon as an exchange officer developing the U.S. Air Force’s strategic master plan and assessing future capabilities. His last appointment in the Service was as a strategic analyst in the Ministry of Defence working directly for the Minister for the Armed Forces.
His academic work has included research into rogue leaders, doctrine development, strategic leadership and the causes of conflict. He is a graduate of the UK Joint Services Command and Staff College and the U.S. Air War College with Master’s degrees in Defence Studies (KCL) and Grand Strategy (Air University). A member of the King’s College wargaming network and the British Army’s Fight Club, he has extensive experience of wargaming at all levels as a participant, facilitator and game designer.
As a defence consultant he has worked on numerous projects covering the application of artificial intelligence to military planning, multi-domain integration, command and control capability development, doctrine development, and wargame design and delivery.
Alexander KlimburgDr. Klimburg has advised and published widely on numerous policy topics within the broader field of international cybersecurity since 2007. A former head of the Center for Cybersecurity at the World Economic Forum, he has also served as director of the Cyber Policy and Resilience Program at the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies and director of the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace. Alex has held appointments as a fellow and associate of Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center and the Atlantic Council. He has given testimony and advised a number of governments and international organizations on national cybersecurity strategies; international norms of behavior in cyberspace and cyber conflict, including war, cybercrime, and cyber espionage; critical infrastructure protection; and internet governance. He has participated in international and intergovernmental discussions, inter alia, within the United Nations, European Union, Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and G20. Dr. Klimburg is the author and editor of numerous books, research papers, and commentaries, and has often been featured in the international media, including the BBC, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal. His book, The Darkening Web: The War for Cyberspace, was published by Penguin Press in 2017 and called “a prescient and important book” in the New York Review of Books.
Allan Little
Dr. Allan Little is Director of Mission Economics, an independent consultancy specialising in social value analysis, economic appraisal and the preparation of business cases in accordance with HM Treasury's Green Book.
He is an independent member of the UK Government's Regulatory Policy Committee, scrutinising the evidence underpinning regulatory proposals and trade agreements. He is currently advising on revisions to Government’s Wellbeing Guidance for Appraisal, of which he is a co-author. He recently worked with the London School of Economics to develop the C-WELLBY, a new economic measure of children's wellbeing, designed to strengthen the treatment of child welfare in appraisal.
Dr. Little spent 18 years in the Government Economic Service, including more than a decade on HM Treasury's Chief Economist Appraisal Group. As Head of Economic Appraisal at the Department for Education, he created the award-winning Lifetime Productivity Ready Reckoner, a cost–benefit model linking educational attainment to lifetime labour market outcomes. He also served as Head of Children's Analysis, overseeing major research programmes on early years and children's services policy. At the Department for Transport, he founded the Carbon Centre of Excellence for energy, carbon and natural capital appraisal.
During the financial crisis, as Principal Economist at ONE North East, he directed economic impact assessments for major industrial investments. Earlier, at the Department for Work and Pensions, he developed a social cost–benefit framework to compare active labour market policies.
He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Lancaster University and has published extensively on labour and education economics, econometrics and cost–benefit analysis.
Jorge Gomez Magenti
Jorge is the founder of Magenti Methodologies, a data-driven research consultancy that helps research funders and institutions track and demonstrate impact, identify funding and activity gaps, and inform funding strategies. After earning his doctorate from the University of Cambridge and serving as Head of Strategy & Impact at a major charitable research funder, he now applies metascience techniques to answer complex questions that support evidence based decision making across the philanthropic and academic sectors.
Jorge works at the intersection between bibliometrics and topic modelling, to uncover unique patterns within granular fields of research. He combines these advanced techniques with the use of the latest generative AI technologies to process scientific information at scale.
Central to his work is leveraging and linking together open data infrastructure, covering all major data sources in the research ecosystem. He also builds bespoke tools and systems for clients, using this open infrastructure. These include a peer reviewer matching tool and an open-data bibliometric platform to track research outputs and outcomes.
Through this blend of domain expertise and advanced analytical work, Jorge helps charities, universities and public bodies make smarter, more impactful funding decisions.
Giulia Maistrello
Giulia Maistrello is an experienced researcher specialising in the health, safety, and wellbeing of workers. She works as an independent consultant while she pursues a Ph.D. in Epidemiology and Public Health at University College London (UCL), based at the ESRC EQUALISE Research Centre, which focuses on health inequalities. Her doctoral research examines how job characteristics influence the wellbeing and retention of adult social care workers in the UK. Giulia adopts a social epidemiology and intersectionality approach to explore how structural and workplace inequalities shape health and wellbeing. While she worked at RAND Europe, Giulia contributed to projects on occupational safety and health, workplace wellbeing, healthcare improvement, and health services evaluation. Before joining RAND Europe, she worked as a research assistant at the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. She holds a B.Sc. and M.Sc. in Psychology from the University of Padua.
Pär Malmberg
Applied Societal Resilience and Total DefencePär Malmberg is a Stockholm-based senior research fellow at RAND Europe with expertise in applied societal resilience and total defence. He brings parallel careers in government, academia, and business to his work at RAND Europe. A reserve lieutenant colonel serving on the Swedish Armed Forces Defence Staff, he previously chaired the Swedish Government’s three-year Inquiry on Enhanced Security of Supply, which led to legislative and administrative reforms implemented in 2025. He is completing a Ph.D. at the Stockholm School of Economics on how governments build resilience in market-based societies, using Sweden’s rebuilding of total defence between 2015 and 2025 as a longitudinal case study. Earlier in his career, he spent a decade at McKinsey & Company advising clients on strategy and organization.
Mark Matthews
Science and Innovation Policy SpecialistMark Matthews is a Senior Research Fellow at RAND Europe. He specialises in science and innovation policy work, with a particular interest in defence and space innovation, energy and environmental sustainability challenges and in government’s distinctive role as ‘uncertainty and risk manager of last resort’. He is the Senior Economist at the new UK Agri-Tech Centre, a UK government-funded SME innovation support organisation, and also Strategy Advisor to the UK government Department for Business and Trade (DBT) Global Supply Chains Intelligence Programme (GSCIP). Mark has a background in academia and strategy consulting. He has a doctorate in industrial economics (on innovation) from the Science Policy Research Unit (SPRU), University of Sussex. His academic experience was at the universities of Sussex, Bath and Warwick in the UK and subsequently at the Australian National University (ANU). Between 2007 and 2010 Mark headed-up a European Union–Australian Government co-funded science diplomacy unit promoting stronger international science and innovation collaboration. In 2010 he was appointed as the founding director of an Australian Government-funded think-tank and policy experimentation unit hosted by the ANU before returning to the UK in 2014. He has a long-standing interest in the importance of effective monitoring and evaluation in informing public policy (especially for learning and adaptation) and has directed a large number of public sector evaluation studies. Mark has a track record of converting his consulting work into peer-reviewed academic publications.
Arthur McFarlane
Arthur McFarlane is a D.Phil. student in Soviet History at St. Antony’s College, Oxford and a research assistant at the Oxford School of Global and Area Studies. His research interests include Marxist-Leninist regimes, the institutional cultures of secret police, and Russian foreign policy. He has taught courses on Stalinism, the collapse of the Soviet Union, and post-Soviet political economy.
Arthur is also a Research Analyst on the Defence and Geopolitics Programme at the Ditchley Foundation. In this capacity, he has co-organised a series of high-level conferences on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, AI and national security, the interaction between geopolitics and climate change, nuclear weapons, and the transatlantic relationship, among other topics.
Most recently, Arthur has been conducting open-source research on the AI industry in Russia, arguing in the Financial Times that sanctions are successfully depriving Russia of access to GPUs and that this trajectory will impede Russia from competing in the AI-age. Arthur is the recipient of multiple academic grants and awards, including Harvard University’s Senkowsky Prize for Ukrainian Studies. He has travelled extensively throughout the former Soviet Union and is fluent in Russian and Ukrainian.
Angela MeDr. Angela Me is an international researcher with more than 20 years of experience in the field of drugs and crime and over 30 years in the field of social statistics, data governance, and international research. For the past 13 years she served as Chief of the Research and Trend Analysis Branch of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), where she led the organization’s global research programme and strengthened the credibility, methodological rigor, and policy relevance of UN research on drugs and crime. During this time Dr. Me consolidated the World Drug Report as a widely recognized global reference on drug markets and policy responses. More broadly, she co-produced and oversaw the production of numerous global analytical publications on crime and justice, including the Global Report on Trafficking in Persons, the Global Study on Homicide, the World Wildlife Crime Report, and the Global Analysis of Crimes that Affect the Environment, as well as several regional assessments of transnational organized crime. Throughout her career Dr. Me worked closely with international policy processes, providing data and research to support the work of intergovernmental bodies such as the Commission on Narcotic Drugs and the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice. With a PhD in statistics and three decades of experience working with both qualitative and quantitative data at national and international levels, she has also focused on developing innovative approaches to measuring complex and hidden phenomena such as illicit markets and transnational crime.
Jeffrey Michaels
IEN Senior Fellow in American Foreign Policy and International Security at the Institut Barcelona d’Estudis Internacionals
Dr. Jeffrey Michaels is the IEN Senior Fellow in American Foreign Policy and International Security at the Institut Barcelona d’Estudis Internacionals. He is also a Visiting Fellow at the King’s College London Centre for Science and Security Studies and the Oxford Changing Character of War Centre. In 2023-2024 he was the Senior Eisenhower Defense Fellow at the NATO Defense College in Rome. Earlier in his career he was a Senior Lecturer in Defence Studies and Research Associate in War Studies at King’s. He also served as an official with NATO and the U.S. Department of Defense.
He is the co-editor with Tim Sweijs of Beyond Ukraine: Debating the Future of War (2024), co-author with Lawrence Freedman of The Evolution of Nuclear Strategy, 4th Edition (2019), co-editor with Lawrence Freedman of Scripting Middle East Leaders (2013), and author of The Discourse Trap and the US Military: From the War on Terror to the Surge (2013).
His research covers the fields of war studies, nuclear strategy, deterrence, U.S. foreign policy, NATO, intelligence, and Cold War history. It has been published in The European Journal of International Security, The Journal of Cold War Studies, Presidential Studies Quarterly, The Journal of Strategic Studies, Political Science Quarterly, International Politics, Diplomacy and Statecraft, the RUSI Journal, Contemporary Security Policy and Orbis. He was awarded the Christopher Coker Prize by the journal International Politics and the Amos Perlmutter Prize by the Journal of Strategic Studies.
Mateusz MielczarekMateusz Mielczarek is an expert specialising in Russian foreign and defence policy and European security, with a focus on deterrence, hybrid threats and NATO's Eastern Flank. His prior experience includes roles in Poland's public administration and diplomacy, where he advised senior officials including the Chair of the National Defence Committee. He has also held roles at Poland's Ministry of Digital Affairs and the Community of Democracies, where, as Chief Strategy Officer, he supported engagement across more than 30 ministries of foreign affairs. Mateusz holds an M.A. from the War Studies Department at King's College London and a B.A. from Utrecht University. He is affiliated with the Future Threats Lab at King's College London and serves on the board of the Faculty of Political Science and International Studies at the University of Warsaw.
Saoirse Moriarty
Saoirse Moriarty is a mixed-methods researcher with a strong focus on health inequalities. With over three years of experience in both public and private sector research, she has led multiple health service evaluations and policy research projects, as well as supported the development of research grants.
Saoirse brings a robust skill set in both qualitative and quantitative methodologies and is committed to producing impactful, evidence-based insights. Her work often involves close collaboration with community organisations to ensure that marginalised voices are meaningfully included in research and policy development.
She is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in epidemiology and public health at University College London (UCL). She holds an M.Sc. in public health from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.
Katie O'BrienKatie is an experienced evaluator, focusing on space-related investments and broader R&I programmes. As a former senior analyst in the Science and Emerging Technology team at RAND Europe, she managed and contributed to large-scale evaluations for clients including UKRI and the UK Space Agency. Katie has a strong background in quantitative research, with expertise in data management, analysis, and visualisation in R. Katie is currently completing her Ph.D. at the University of Surrey in partnership with WITS University in South Africa. Her doctoral research explores sleep disturbances in a rural South African community, examining potential interactions between HIV status and disordered sleep.
Rosaleen O’BrienRosaleen O’Brien has run her own Research Consultancy since January 2021 specialising in qualitative research and evaluation in health and social care. She holds a Ph.D. in medical sociology from the Chief Scientist Office/Medical Research Council-funded Social and Public Health Sciences Unit, University of Glasgow and an M.Sc. in social research and social policy from the London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London. Between 2007 and 2021 Rosaleen was employed as a Research Associate/Fellow at the Universities of Oxford, Glasgow, Stirling and Glasgow Caledonian University. There she specialised in 1) research grounded in the experiences of service users, their families and carers, health care professionals and other key thought partners and 2) qualitative evaluation of services, trials and other complex interventions that seek to improve services, quality of life and/or care of patients and reduce inequalities. Her subject expertise includes gender and health, particularly masculinities and men’s health, social inequalities, cancer care, multimorbidity, complex health and social care needs, parenting and families, children’s social care, experiences of managing illness/ delivering care in particular social contexts (e.g., areas of high deprivation/ poverty). In addition to her research fellowship and associate position with RAND Europe, Rosaleen collaborates on research and evaluation projects with teams working in academia, non-profits and national governmental agencies. She is currently an Associate Research Consultant for the University of Lancaster’s Health Evaluation Facility and has previously held Associate positions at various What Works Centres in the UK.
Sophie Peresson
Sophie is an expert in biosecurity, anticipatory governance, and responsible innovation, and a staunch advocate for international cooperation in biotechnology policy. At the International Biosecurity and Biosafety Initiative for Science (IBBIS), she leads a global initiative bringing together industry, governments, and scientific experts to advance common international standards for DNA synthesis screening.
An active member of the International Gene Synthesis Consortium (IGSC), the OECD Synthetic Biology Working Group, and several international policy fora, Sophie also served as France’s representative to ISO/TC 276 – Biotechnology. She contributed expert input to the revision of the U.S. ASPR/HHS Screening Framework Guidance for providers and users of synthetic nucleic acids, particularly highlighting the challenges and solutions of benchtop DNA synthesis device manufacturers.
At the European level, she actively contributes to policy discussions surrounding the forthcoming EU Biotech Act, promoting harmonized biosecurity and responsible innovation across the EU-27.
With a career dedicated to public health and research, Sophie has worked across communicable and non-communicable disease issues, building partnerships with international organizations, national governments, academia, civil society, and industry to align policy with innovation.
She is also a lecturer at Sciences Po (Paris), where her courses focus on governance for responsible emerging technologies. Sophie holds degrees from the Sorbonne Law School, Johns Hopkins University (SAIS), and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).
Quentin Phillips
CMG BA (Hons) MCIL
Quentin Phillips is an international security advisor and risk consultant with extensive experience of government and international affairs, and a particular interest in the politics of Central and Eastern Europe, including the Balkans.
Quentin has worked for 18 years at UK Embassies in European countries, in Budapest, Moscow, Kyiv, Istanbul, Paris and Vienna (where he had a regional role), and another 14 years in central government positions in London, primarily focussing on national security and foreign affairs. For four years he was at NATO Headquarters in Brussels in a senior security role.
Quentin has observed at close quarters many of the most important events in recent European history, including the collapse of the Soviet bloc, the Balkan Wars, terrorism and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He speaks the languages of many of the countries he has lived and worked in and is a Member of the Chartered Institute of Linguists.
Quentin has also worked extensively on the personnel security challenges faced by government and the private sector, especially around threat and insider risk. He is a member of the American Society for Industrial Security.
Gerry Power
Professor, Department of Medicine, Health & Society, Vanderbilt UniversityDr. Gerry Power brings over 25 years of experience as a trusted senior strategic advisor to international businesses, government agencies, and philanthropic foundations, addressing complex social and cultural engagement challenges. He is currently Professor (Adjoint) in the Department of Medicine, Health & Society at Vanderbilt University, Nashville, USA. He has advised organisations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Luminate, UNICEF, UN Women, US Government, UK Government, Wellcome Trust, the World Health Organization, Televisa and Nomura Investment Bank, among multiple other clients. Gerry has worked on the ground across Sub-Saharan Africa, Middle East and North Africa, South and SouthEast Asia and the Pacific. He has been a Trustee of the Thomson Foundation since 2014 and of the Refugee Council since 2018. He has held senior executive roles with M&C Saatchi World Services, Purpose, InterMedia and the BBC in London and with Frank N. Magid Associates in New York. He is a recipient of multiple awards, a published author, and an invited speaker at international conferences. His expertise includes designing and directing multi-country research, impact measurement, and learning programmes, on narrative change, campaigns, and communication strategy. He has completed Executive Programmes in Artificial Intelligence and Social Impact Investing at the Said Business School at the University of Oxford. Gerry has held academic appointments at UCLA, UDLAP (Mexico), the University of Texas, and the London School of Economics. He received a Ph.D. (Communication Theory and Research) from the Walter Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
Georgina Rigden
Former diplomat, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office
Georgina has a 2-decade-long background delivering impactful foreign policy and operational outcomes for the UK government.
Her roles included counterterrorism, Africa Great Lakes region, capacity building, economic security and overseas postings in Pakistan and Germany. In her more recent roles, she started to specialise in culture and challenge. She demonstrates expertise in strategic policy, risk management and fostering cross-sector collaboration.
Having left the British Government, Georgina lives and works in Berlin, Germany.
Olivier Schmitt
Professor of international relations at the Center for War Studies, University of Southern Denmark
Olivier Schmitt is professor of international relations at the Center for War Studies, University of Southern Denmark (SDU). He has worked for the French ministry of defence (military mission in Berlin and policy planning staff), the Geneva Center for the Democratic Control of Armed Forces, the International Institute for Strategic Studies and the NATO Operations division. Between 2019 and 2022, he was on leave from SDU and working as director of research and studies at the French Institute for Higher National Defence Studies (IHEDN), and he regularly works as a consultant for the French joint staff. He holds a Ph.D. in war studies from King’s College London.
His research deals with alliances and security cooperation, modern warfare, military transformation, and economic security. He is the author or editor of Allies that Count, Junior Partners in Coalition Warfare (Georgetown UP, 2018), French Defence Policy since the End of the Cold War (Routledge 2020, with Alice Pannier), WarTime, and Temporality and the Decline of Western Military Power (Brookings Institution Press 2020, with Sten Rynning and Amelie Theussen). Since 2018, he has directed the project “Military Transformation in the 21st Century” at SDU and is currently writing a book based on the project’s results.
He has published in academic journals such as International Affairs, the Journal of Strategic Studies, the European Journal of International Relations and Cooperation and Conflict. He has received several awards for his academic work, including the Patrica Weitsman award and the Alexander George awards from the International Studies Association, as well as the award for the best article published in International Affairs in 2020.
Clement Sefa-Nyarko
Senior Lecturer, King’s College London
Clement Sefa-Nyarko is a Senior Lecturer in Security, Development and Leadership in Africa at King’s College London and a research and evaluation specialist with over 15 years of experience spanning academia, policy research, evaluation, and international development practice across Africa, Australia, and the United Kingdom.
His work centres on natural resource governance, critical minerals, energy transitions, environmental and social justice, and the political and institutional dimensions of development. He has particular expertise in analysing how governance arrangements, stakeholder participation, social licence, and accountability shape the performance, sustainability, and legitimacy of resource-dependent sectors and supply chains. His recent research focuses on critical minerals governance and justice, examining how questions of trust, inclusion, community participation, and fairness influence mineral production systems that support global energy transitions.
Alongside his academic career, Clement has led and advised multi-country research, monitoring, evaluation, and learning programmes for governments, international NGOs, foundations, development agencies, and private-sector organisations. His experience includes managing large-scale mixed-methods studies, impact evaluations, policy reviews, governance assessments, stakeholder engagement processes, and evidence synthesis across sectors including natural resources, agriculture, livelihoods, education, climate change, and governance.
Clement has worked extensively in Ghana and across Africa, while also contributing to research and advisory assignments in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. He has published in leading international journals on critical minerals governance, energy transitions, resource politics, and institutional development. His work is recognised for combining rigorous analysis with practical policy relevance, producing evidence that supports more accountable governance, sustainable development, and socially just transition pathways.
Sir Richard ShirreffSir Richard Shirreff was born in Kenya, where he spent his early years. Educated in England, he graduated from Exeter College, Oxford (Modern History) before being commissioned into the British Army from Sandhurst. In his 37-year career, he commanded soldiers on operations at every level from platoon to division, and his final military assignment was NATO’s 4 Star Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe (DSACEUR). He founded Strategia Worldwide Ltd., a global risk advisory company, which has built up a sizeable portfolio of clients across different sectors. His novel ‘2017: War with Russia’, published in the UK, USA and Poland, became a best seller and has been translated into eight languages. He is an honorary fellow of Exeter College, Oxford.
Nicola SingletonNicola Singleton is a social researcher with over 30 years of experience in both qualitative and quantitative research on a wide range of drug policy-related research topics. From 2015 to 2020, Nicola was employed as a Scientific Analyst/Writer at the EMCDDA (now EUDA), where she led on the development and writing of Evaluating drug policy: a seven-step guide to support the commissioning and managing of evaluations and associated training courses. She also coordinated the production of the 2016 and 2019 EU Drug Markets Reports and the first Health and Social Responses to Drug Problems: a European guide, as well as a wide range of other publications and tools. Prior to this, Nicola was Director of Policy and Research at the UK Drug Policy Commission, and before that was employed as a Principal Researcher at the Home Office and a Principal Survey Researcher at the Office for National Statistics in the UK. She has also worked as a freelance researcher on a range of drug-related research projects, as well as working for several years in public health and as a nutritionist. She holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry, and M.Sc.s in both Nutrition and Social Research Methods and Statistics. Nicola is currently a visiting researcher at the Department of Addictions, King’s College, London, undertakes consultancy work and advisory roles, and is a Fellow of the Royal Statistical Society and an active member of the International Society for the Study of Drug Policy.
Stuart Skeates CB CBE
Lieutenant General (Retired)
Stuart Skeates served in the Army for 34 years, retiring as a lieutenant general in 2023, before serving as a Senior Civil Servant in the Home Office. Since 2024, he has developed a portfolio as a mentor, strategic advisor, consultant and investor in the Defence and technology sectors.
Educated at the Judd School Tonbridge, King’s College London, and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, he was commissioned into the Royal Regiment of Artillery in 1988. During his career, he served in the United Kingdom, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Northern Ireland, the Balkans, Cyprus, Afghanistan, Iraq, the United States and the Netherlands.
He has extensive leadership experience in military operations and spent much of his career in joint operations, with coalitions, with the U.S. Marine Corps and with NATO. He was also Commandant of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.
He holds master's degrees from Kings College London, and the Cranfield University Management School; he completed the Advanced and Higher Command and Staff Course, the NATO Pinnacle Course and the Major Projects Leadership Academy.
After leaving the Army, he worked on migration initially in the Cabinet Office and subsequently in the Home Office. He now runs his own consultancy company, mentors at the UK Defence Academy and the Baltic Defence College and is a senior advisor to several defence technology companies.
He is a member of the Master Gunner’s Committee, the Honourable Artillery Company and is a Non-Executive Director for Border Security Command.
Michael Stephens
Development and Security Consultant
Michael Stephens is a Development and Security consultant focused on the Middle East and North Africa and Pakistan. Michael works primarily with Global Health actors to build partnerships in the Middle East with public and private sector funders. Prior to this Michael led RUSI's Middle East programme from 2010-2020, and as Head of RUSI’s Leadership Centre Michael implemented training and capacity building programmes for governments and business clients. From February to June 2017 Michael was seconded into the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, serving as the Senior Research Analyst for Syria and Lebanon.
Michael’s research has focused on topics ranging from nuclear security in the Middle East, to terrorist threats posed by non-state actors. In 2021 Michael Co-authored a volume with Dr Christopher Phillips entitled “What next for Britain in the Middle East? Security, Trade and Foreign Policy after Brexit” (I.B. Tauris), which focused on British policy toward the Middle East following Britain’s exit from the European Union in January 2020. As a frequent commentator on Middle East affairs, his writing has appeared in many news outlets and he is also a regular broadcast commentator. Michael is also an Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) and a Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute (FPRI). He studied at King’s College London and undertook three years of post-graduate research in the Middle East and is proficient in both Arabic and Hebrew.
Charlie Stickland
Sir Charlie Stickland has served 38 years in the UK Armed Forces. His last appointment was as the UK Chief of Joint Operations (CJO) responsible for all UK global operations. He led UK’s support to Ukraine, whilst concurrently spearheading the UK’s operational approach to NATO, orchestrating our national response to tension in the Middle East, and shaping the UK’s approach to the Indo Asia Pacific region. He is a passionate advocate for the exploitation of technology and data driven operations to create competitive advantage. Roles prior to this included Assistant Chief of Defence Staff for Operations in the Ministry of Defence with a particular focus on Counter Terrorism and UK Resilience operations, the Commandant General Royal Marines, and Commander 3 Commando Brigade.
Sir Charlie now operates as a Senior Board Advisor focussed on the nexus of defence, security and resilience; geopolitics; and exploitation of technology. He mentors on the UK and Australian Higher Command & Staff Colleges and has the privilege of Chairing the Disaster Response Charity REACT.
Gerben Stormbroek
Gerben Stormbroek is a political consultant, trainer, and strategist with extensive experience in communication, media relations, editorial work, research, and knowledge sharing. As the founder of PoliCom Connect, he provides tailored advice and training to political organizations and public institutions, focusing on strengthening democratic processes and effective communication.
Gerben is an Associate at RAND Europe, where he has contributed to media relations and advisory for the launch of its Dutch office in The Hague. His work emphasises building strong connections between governance and society, using evidence-based insights to drive impactful solutions.
Previously, Gerben served as the editor-in-chief of Atlantisch Perspectief, the magazine of the Netherlands Atlantic Association, and was a member of the editorial board of the Clingendael Spectator, where he contributed to strategic planning and the quality of publications on international relations.
As a partner at the Narrengilde, Gerben applies the "Profnar method," inspired by the medieval court jester, to help leaders identify blind spots and enhance decision-making. Fluent in Dutch and English, he bridges gaps between research, policy, and practice to empower public sector leaders.
Jon SussexJon Sussex is an expert in the economics and policy of health care systems and medical research. He was Chief Economist at RAND Europe and Co-Director of the Cambridge Centre for Health Services Research (a collaboration between the University of Cambridge and RAND Europe) from 2015 to 2026. During that time, he was an Honorary Senior Visiting Fellow to the Department of Public Health and Primary Care, University of Cambridge. Previously, Jon was the Deputy Director of the Office of Health Economics (OHE) for 18 years. Throughout that time, he provided consultancy and research advisory support to the life sciences industry and undertook research for the NHS and third sector organisations in the health, health care and medical research fields. Before joining the OHE in 1997, Jon was a management consultant at Deloitte&Touche and, before that, the health economic adviser at HM Treasury. He has over 35 years of health and care sector policy and economics, consultancy and research experience. At RAND Europe, Jon led for eight years the organisation’s rapid evaluation work for the NIHR-funded BRACE rapid evaluation centre. His research interests are in rapid evaluation of health service innovations, the organisation and financing of health and social care, the impact of incentives and markets, the economics of the life sciences industry, and the economics of medical research.
Martin Szomszor
Chief Scientist at Electric Data Solutions LTD
Martin Szomszor is Chief Scientist at Electric Data Solutions LTD, a research analytics consultancy providing private, public and third sector organizations with valuable insights into how research is created and used effectively. He holds a B.Sc. and Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Southampton and has extensive experience in data analysis, knowledge engineering and natural language processing.
Previously, he was Director at the Institute for Scientific Information at Clarivate where he was responsible for the strategic development of the Web of Science and its associated products. During this time, he led efforts to include a range of new visualization features, developed new metrics implemented state-of-the art classification schemes, and demonstrated how the bibliographic database can be used to identify and track emerging research topics. He also created new analytical techniques to spot citation manipulation activity, helping Clarivate to maintain the integrity of its annual Highly Cited Researcher list.
He was named a 2015 top-50 UK Information Age data leader for his work in creating the REF2014 impact case studies database for the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), and in his previous role as Chief Data Scientist at Digital Science, he created the Global Research identifier Database (GRID) – a project to establish valuable scholarly data infrastructure on research attribution that was ultimately subsumed into the community-led Research Organization Registry.
Martin was also Deputy Head of Centre at the City eHealth Research Centre where he led research on the use of social media for epidemic intelligence and created an epidemiology information sharing platform for the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC).
Nicholas Taylor
Senior Research Fellow
Nicholas Taylor is a Senior Research Fellow with over 30 years of experience in defence and security. From 2007 to 2024, he worked in various strategic analysis roles at the UK Ministry of Defence’s Science and Technology Laboratory, Dstl. There, he led research and analysis on deterrence and other strategic effects. He pioneered a new approach to the development and implementation of integrated deterrence strategies and headed a team developing deterrence campaigns for a range of UK Government stakeholders. In this role, he was also responsible for the provision of advice to senior decision-makers on deterrence issues. Nicholas has significant experience conducting and leading international research collaboration, notably with U.S. Strategic Command and within the NATO Science and Technology Organization. He regularly engages with the academic sector, in 2016 launching the UK Deterrence and Assurance Academic Alliance and holding visiting roles in the Department of War Studies at King’s College London and Lancaster University. Other research areas of particular interest include strategic culture and assessing deterrence effectiveness. Prior to joining Dstl, Nicholas worked as a consultant in support of the UK MoD and began his career with a commission in the Royal Air Force as a Fighter Controller. Nicholas was awarded a B.A. (Hons) in international relations and strategic studies at Lancaster University, which included a year of study at the University of Nebraska. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA).
Anna Louise Todsen
RAND Europe Research FellowAnna Louise Todsen is a RAND Europe Research Fellow and previously worked as a junior analyst in the health and wellbeing team. She is currently pursuing her DPhil (Ph.D.) at the University of Oxford where she researches the use AI tools in healthcare settings. Her research interests include the impact of digitalisation on healthcare systems and how healthcare innovation influences health disparities. During her time at RAND Europe, she worked on an evaluation of the mental health and wellbeing impact of HS2 and on a study on governance frameworks of emerging technology. As a research fellow, she remains part of DECIDE, an initiative by RAND Europe and the University of Oxford aiming to help transform healthcare through rapid evaluation of technology-enabled remote monitoring. Anna Louise has experience in both qualitative and quantitative data analysis and holds an M.Sc. in Evidence-based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation from the University of Oxford, and an undergraduate M.A. (hons) in Psychology and Social Anthropology from the University of St. Andrews.
Jack VannucciJack Vannucci is an experienced economist and a policy evaluation specialist, having previously worked as a Senior Consultant within Ipsos UK’s Policy Evaluation Unit. Jack has experience in applying advanced quantitative evaluation methods to assess the effectiveness and economic impact of public sector initiatives, with a primary focus on environmental and science and innovation policy. Specialising in Value for Money assessments, Jack has extensive experience in designing and delivering complex evaluations that adhere to HMT’s Green and Magenta Book guidelines. Jack’s expertise includes conducting rigorous econometric analyses, applying well established and novel quantitative approaches to evaluate policy outcomes, and delivering evidence-based recommendations to support decision-making. Through his time as an Economist at the Satellite Applications Catapult, Jack also has expertise in applying ex-ante economic appraisal to complex interventions and technologies within the space sector, including Space-Based Solar Power and In-Orbit Service and Manufacturing. Jack holds an M.Sc. in Impact Evaluation for International Development from the University of East Anglia.
Lucia Velasco
Lucia Velasco is a senior research fellow at RAND Europe. A Spanish-Argentinian economist and policy expert, she specializes in the social impact of technology, AI governance, digital public infrastructure, and the political economy of AI.
Lucia brings extensive experience in high-level policy coordination and international governance. Her career spans senior roles within the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the Inter-American Development Bank and the Government of Spain, where she served as an advisor to the Prime Minister and as Chief of Staff/Cabinet Director to the Minister of AI and Digitalisation.
She actively contributes to global scientific assessments and standards, including as an author of the International AI Safety Report and through leadership roles within the OECD-Global Partnership on AI (GPAI). She maintains academic affiliations with the Oxford Martin School (AIGI) and the Maastricht School of Economics.
Elle Wadsworth
Research Fellow, University of Bath
Elle Wadsworth is a Research Fellow at the University of Bath, funded by the Society for the Study of Addiction. She holds a Ph.D. in public health sciences from the University of Waterloo, Canada, an M.Sc. in addiction studies from Kings College London, UK, and a B.Sc. in chemistry from the University of Bristol, UK. Elle specialises in national and international drug policy research – primarily cannabis policy - using both qualitative and quantitative research methods, and has experience working for and with academia, non-profits and national and international governmental agencies. She has 49 peer-reviewed academic publications, with 23 as first author, including in journals such as The Lancet Psychiatry, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and International Journal of Drug Policy. In addition to her fellowship and associate position with RAND Europe, she is a member of the senior team for the Loop, a drug checking charity in the UK; the editor and producer for Addiction Audio, the podcast from the journal Addiction; and the secretary for the International Society for the Study of Drug Policy.
Richard Warnes
Defence and Security Consultant
Richard Warnes is a Research Fellow at RAND Europe. His interests lie in the fields of counter-terrorism, counter-insurgency, policing, intelligence and the military, with a doctorate on ‘The Significance of Human Factors in Effective Counter-Terrorism’.
He has worked on a number of EU FP7 projects relating to domestic security, counter-radicalisation and counter-terrorism as well as EU Impact Assessments relating to the security of explosives, precursors and CBRN materials. In addition, between 2008 – 2013 he conducted extensive field research in Iraq and Afghanistan for a Government client project reviewing capacity building amongst local police and security forces.
Prior to joining RAND in 2007, he served in the Metropolitan Police for nine years, including Special Branch and Counter-Terrorism Command. Before his police career, he served in the Army Intelligence Corps as a reservist for seven years and full time for two and a half years, including a tour of Bosnia. Between completing his first degree and military service, he worked for seven years in international relief. He is on the Steering Committee of the European Experts Network on Terrorism Issues (EENeT) and has been Commissioned as an Officer in the Army Reserves.
Peter Watkins
Former Director General Strategy & International, UK Ministry of DefencePeter Watkins was the Director General Strategy & International (2017-18) and Director General Security Policy (2014-17) in the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD). In these roles, he was responsible for strategic policy & planning; deterrence policy, including nuclear; defence relations with NATO, the EU and with key bilateral allies (US, France, Germany, Australia); and, latterly, defence industrial policy, including exports. Previous roles included Director General of the Defence Academy (2011-14); Director of Operational Policy, MOD (2008-11); Director Typhoon (2007-08). Among earlier assignments, he was Private Secretary to the Defence Secretary (2001-03) and Counsellor (Defence Supply & Aerospace), British Embassy Bonn/Berlin (1996-2000). He was a Visiting Fellow, Harvard University (2006-07). Peter is now a Non-Executive Member of the Board of the UK Space Agency; a Member of the Council of Cranfield University; a Member of the RAND Europe Council of Advisors; and an Associate Fellow of Chatham House. He was awarded a CB and a CBE in the 2019 and 2004 Honours Lists respectively.
N. Peter Whitehead
An internationally recognized expert in systems analysis and space technology, Peter provides consulting and education through Whitehead and Company. As a RAND Senior Engineer and Professor of Policy Analysis at RAND, he led projects and served as subject matter expert on space, digital engineering, supply chain analysis, geopolitical vulnerabilities, critical thinking, systems engineering, and other topics for a litany of defense and civilian sponsors. At MITRE Peter led a trans-disciplinary research program that leveraged AI at the edge in healthcare. Prior to MITRE, he served as a AAAS Science and Technology Policy Fellow at the National Science Foundation and in the White House. His other work experience includes Program Manager on two space programs at Lockheed Martin Corporation, Foreign Service Officer serving in 60 countries including working with ESA in the early stages of Galileo, Director of Research and Development at ViaSystems (Lucent Bell Labs spin-off), Consultant to the Army (G2), and Director of Mission Sensor Testing for an Air Force satellite at Westinghouse (Northrup Grumman). Peter was co-founder and Vice Chair of the IEEE-USA Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous Systems Policy and is an IEEE Life Senior Member. He served as the Editor of International Abstracts in Operations Research (2011-2018), (IFORS), and is currently an Associate Editor of the IEEE Systems Journal and of IEEE Transactions on Systems, Man, and Cybernetics. Peter earned an M.E. in electrical engineering, an M.E. in systems engineering, and a Doctor of Philosophy in systems engineering from the University of Virginia. He earned a B.S. in physics and mathematics and a B.A. in French from Washington and Lee University, both with honors. He is a member of Omega Rho, the Operations Research Academic Honor Society.
Erez Yerushalmi
Reader in Economics, Birmingham City Business School
Dr. Erez Yerushalmi is a reader in economics at Birmingham City Business School and Director of the Centre for Applied Finance and Economics (CAFÉ) at BCU. He is a senior research fellow at RAND Europe. Erez has over 20 years of professional experience in economic research and consultancy and has produced many high impact academic papers and research reports at local, national, and international level. Erez’s research focuses on applied policy analysis and development economics, on topics covering labour economics, environmental economics, health economics, cost-benefit analysis, infrastructure and transportation assessment, energy modelling and forecasting. He is a specialist in applied computable general equilibrium (CGE) models and has extensive experience in quantitative economic modelling and econometric forecasting.
At Birmingham City University (BCU), Erez teaches Industrial Economics, Advanced Economic Theory, and Macroeconomics. He attained his Ph.D. in economics from the University of Warwick, UK He then worked as a research fellow at the Institute for Employment Research (IER) at the University of Warwick, before joining BCU.